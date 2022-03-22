The St. John community is rallying around families displaced from their homes Sunday night by a devastating apartment building fire in Estate Grunwald.
V.I. Fire Service Director Daryl George Sr. said 911 received a report at around 9:48 p.m., and two units from Cruz Bay initially responded. An additional two units later responded from Coral Bay.
When firefighters arrived, they found a large portion of the nine-unit, three-story wooden structure fully engulfed with flames.
No residents were injured, but at least 10 people have been displaced by the fire, George said.
Five firefighters received medical treatment at the scene and two were transported to Myrah Keating clinic where they were treated for minor injuries and released, George said.
About four water hauling companies assisted firefighters at the scene, “and we would like to thank them for their continued dedication to the community, every time we call them for assistance. They really came out last night and helped us,” George said.
He said the area around the apartment “was a tight spot” that made it difficult for firefighting units to access, and the assistance helped firefighters keep the blaze from spreading to other nearby wooden buildings.
“None of the other structures was damaged, the guys did an excellent job,” George said.
The wooden building had no masonry and “the wind was just feeding it also, we had 30 mph wind last night,” George said.
The Red Cross and Catholic Charities responded Sunday night and Monday morning to assist those who lost their homes and personal belongings in the fire, George said.
Several local businesses and nonprofits are also working to organize and coordinate fundraisers in person and online to help the victims.