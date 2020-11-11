ST. THOMAS — A power outage Tuesday linked to an “apparent equipment failure” left thousands of residents in the St. Thomas-St. John district without power for hours.
According to a statement from the V.I. Water and Power Authority, the equipment failure caused the Donald Francois Electrical Substation to trip around 7 a.m., which, in turn, led to equipment associated with Unit 23 — WAPA’s largest generator — to become “deenergized.”
“[Unit 23] subsequently tripped,” said WAPA Chief Operating Officer of Electric Systems Clinton Hedrington Jr. “Initially, five electrical feeders served by the substation fell offline, and when Unit 23 tripped, it affected six other feeders.”
While plant personnel attempted repairs, other units tripped in the process, requiring all units to be shut down and restarted, according to WAPA.
This led to a district-wide outage beginning around 8:45 a.m.
“We began the restoration of service with one of our lesser-used, smaller generators, and slowly rebuilt plant capacity while restoring service to our customers,” Hedrington said.
Efforts were hindered by deteriorating weather conditions, as line crews attempted to execute a grid reconfiguration, changes required to bypass the substation and achieve full-service restoration.
Apart from small portions of a couple feeders, service was restored to customers around midday. A mixture of propane-fired and oil-based generating units were dispatched to satisfy the demand for electrical service in the district, according to the WAPA statement.
The Francois electrical substation, located between the Lucinda Millin Home for the Aged and the Paul M. Pearson Gardens housing community in Long Bay, was damaged in the 2017 hurricanes and has remained in an operating state through a series of temporary repairs, according to WAPA.
The substation is on a list of WAPA facilities slated to be restored and upgraded using federal funding provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Until the facility is fully refurbished, WAPA personnel will continue to make repairs as necessary to maintain its functionality,” the statement read.