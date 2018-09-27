A juror sat through the entirety of the federal fraud trial for former senator Wayne James without a firm grasp of basic legal concepts or the English language, and her lack of understanding was only discovered when she could not answer “yes” or “no” when polled about the verdict, according to court records.
James was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 1, 2015, and accused of stealing approximately $70,000 taxpayer money over the course of his single term as a St. Croix senator in the 28th Legislature in 2009 and 2010 to pay off personal debts and fund travel and living expenses. James’ plan to defraud the government began as a legitimate investigation into the history of the 1878 Fireburn labor uprising on St. Croix, but prosecutors introduced evidence showing that James concocted a scheme in which he fabricated fake identities and invoices to bilk additional taxpayer money from the government for his personal gain.
The jury found James guilty on Aug. 15 on two counts of wire fraud and one count of federal program embezzlement. James, 56, was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending sentencing on Dec. 20 and could face up to 20 years in prison, as well as monetary fines.
James’s federal public defender, Omodare Jupiter, has filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that the presence of a juror who could not understand or appreciate what was happening irreparably tainted the proceedings, and the fact that she was replaced by an alternate does not cure the underlying issue.
Prosecutors have filed a motion in opposition, arguing that “replacing a juror for good cause and restarting deliberations with an alternate is uncontroversial. The fact that the court did it here after polling the jury and discovering that a juror had English fluency limitations does not change the analysis. The court acted well within its discretion.”
Trials involve a voir dire process during which prosecutors and defense attorneys work to determine which jurors should be selected to hear a case, but this particular juror apparently made it through that entire procedure without answering a single question, according to Jupiter’s motion.
Jupiter said that when jurors were polled on their verdict in the case, a woman identified as Juror No. 103, who was positioned in seat No. 8, did not respond and “the silent juror then turned to the juror in the seat next to her and began mumbling something.”
The clerk asked again “Seat 8, is this your independent verdict?” and the woman eventually answered, “Yes I do.”
“The unexpected silence, followed by unintelligible mumbling, and then a strange response of ‘Yes I do,’ was puzzling, but the process continued for the other jurors,” Jupiter wrote.
U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez returned to Juror No. 103 and asked again for her independent verdict, to which she again had difficulty responding.
Gomez then thanked jurors for their service with a reminder that “your service is not yet over as a juror for this court” and they should respond if called, according to the motion.
Jupiter persuaded Gomez to question Juror No. 103 individually, at which point he said it became clear her understanding of what had just transpired was woefully lacking.
“When the court asked her for her juror number, she responded by giving her name,” according to the motion. “When the court asked if she understands English, she responded, ‘Yes I do. Okay, I cannot watch too much English for I know I understand everything.’”
Jupiter wrote that the juror “provided answers that contradicted what the court and counsel observed,” and “could not answer basic questions about what happened during the polling that occurred minutes earlier.”
In addition, she denied speaking Spanish while in the jury box, saying “No. The sound, I speak in Spanish for everybody speak English,” according to the motion.
Gomez determined that the juror was indeed unfit to serve, given the fact that jurors had been expected to read numerous court documents in English and follow basic trial procedures.
He denied a motion for a mistrial by James, and instead brought back 11 of the original 12 jurors about an hour after they had been polled and began deliberations with an alternate as a replacement for Juror 8.
“Less than two hours later, they informed the court that they reached a verdict which was the same as the one previously reached — guilty on all three counts,” Jupiter wrote. “While there were several flaws that related to jury deliberations in this case, the most flagrant and direct one occurred when the court violated the federal rules by substituting a juror after polling revealed a lack of unanimity.”
The woman’s inability to give a clear verdict meant the jury’s guilty verdict was not unanimous, and the relevant court rule “only allows the court either grant a mistrial or continue deliberations with the same twelve jurors,” Jupiter wrote.
“In Mr. James’ case, the court correctly found that deliberations could not continue with Juror No. 103. The court did not, however, have the option of replacement and to start deliberations anew,” Jupiter argued. “It is far beyond the pale of anyone’s imagination to think that eleven people could publicly announce their belief that they have found their fellow citizen guilty as charged, and then follow an instruction to act as if they are considering the same questions and trial evidence anew. Both deliberations violated the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, the Fifth and Sixth Amendments to the United States Constitution, as well as the bedrock principles associated with the sanctity of jury deliberations.”
