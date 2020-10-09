A judge’s ruling that has prevented the local government from collecting more than $74 million in excise tax has withstood review by an appellate court, but the judges found that the lower court’s insistence on approving new tax regulations was a “bridge too far.”
The opinion filed by a panel of three judges on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paves the way for a two-year injunction to be lifted, if the government can prove it will assess excise tax on local manufacturers.
The case began in 2014 when attorney Alex Golubitsky brought a lawsuit against the territory on behalf of refrigeration company Reefco Services Inc., seeking a refund of the excise tax assessed on various items the company imported over the years.
Golubitsky and attorney Taylor Strickling, who is currently representing the company in the suit, argued that the tax is unconstitutional and violated the Commerce Clause because it was levied against importers of manufactured goods into the territory, but not on local manufacturers.
Former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez agreed, and issued an order in Nov. 2018 enjoining the government from collecting excise taxes until officials prove they intend to do so equitably.
The government appealed to the 3rd Circuit, and “claims that the District Court’s injunction is taking a dramatic toll on its revenue,” according to the new opinion.
Local officials acknowledged that they had not been following a previous court order for more than 30 years, which had required promulgation of tax regulations on local manufacturers, and only drafted the new regulations in February 2019.
“Thus, the excise tax was not assessed on local manufacturers from 1984 until at least as recently as February 2019. That failure is nothing short of a blatant ‘preference for domestic commerce over [interstate] commerce,’” the 3rd Circuit found. “Local manufacturers were afforded a tax break not available to foreign and domestic importers. The resulting violation of the Commerce Clause is obvious and the GVI’s claims to the contrary do not merit further discussion.”
Because the excise tax assessed against Reefco violated the Commerce Clause, “the District Court correctly held that Reefco is entitled to a refund. The GVI’s claim that Reefco is not entitled to a refund because it recouped the assessment by passing it on to its customers is not supported by anything in this record,” according to the opinion.
The judges affirmed Gomez’s award of $5,287.74 that the government had assessed in taxes against Reefco.
“However, the District Court exceeded the scope of its authority when, in addition to enjoining the GVI from only collecting excise taxes from importers and not local manufacturers, the court effectively mandated that the GVI pass rules and regulations that met the court’s approval,” according to the opinion.
The court’s judicial powers mean judges can determine violations of the law, “not to make law,” the judges found. “Consequently, if and when the GVI began assessing the excise tax on local manufacturers, it complied with the District Court’s judgement, and the court should have had no more say in the matter.”
The judges couldn’t determine whether the government had started taxing local manufacturers, and remanded the case “on that issue alone with an instruction to the District Court to lift the November 26th injunction upon receiving evidence that the GVI is in fact assessing an excise tax on local manufactures,” according to the opinion. “Upon obtaining proof that the GVI is assessing the excise tax on local manufacturers, we direct the District Court to lift the injunction.”
In terms of whether the government’s new excise tax rules promulgated in Feb. 2019 are constitutional, the judges said “that issue must be raised by an injured party, not the District Court,” and it was outside of Gomez’s purview to challenge their validity.
V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue Director Joel Lee said in September that the government’s lost excise taxes through Aug. 2020 total $74,032,787, and that figure will continue to climb until current District Court Judge Robert Molloy lifts the injunction.
V.I. Attorney General Denise George issued a statement saying the appellate decision provides a light at the end of the tunnel.
“This can work out quite well for the GVI in that it paves a way forward for us to start collecting excise taxes, hopefully in the near future It is important to note that Reefco has 14 days to petition for a rehearing. If no further action is filed in the Third Circuit, the decision becomes final in 30 days upon the Court’s issuance of a mandate,” George said.