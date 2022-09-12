A federal civil claim that attempts to address the territory’s practice of delaying income tax refund payments has been given new life, after the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the District Court improperly denied the claimant’s motion for class certification.
Resident Jennifer Duncan, represented by attorney Joseph DiRuzzo III, filed the claim in August 2018, requesting that the court certify it as a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of all taxpayers still owed refunds by the Virgin Islands government.
The claim seeks “to end what Duncan describes as the Territory’s practice of delaying income tax refund checks for most taxpayers, but expediting refunds for certain favored taxpayers and government employees,” according to an opinion filed by the 3rd Circuit on Aug. 31.
At the time the case was filed, the V.I. government estimated “that it owes at least $97,849,992.74 in outstanding income tax refunds for the tax years 2007 through 2017, inclusive,” based on responses to public records requests filed by the LLC, Taxpayers for Accountability in Government, according to the complaint.
Duncan was among those still waiting for tax refund checks, and she received a check for $2,738 on July 19, 2019, which she did not cash, arguing that she is actually owed a total of $7,104.
But U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy found that because Duncan had received a check, her dispute is now with the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue over calculation of the amount, and she “no longer suffers from the injuries alleged in her Amended Complaint,” according to Molloy’s opinion filed on Aug. 13, 2021.
Molloy found that the payment disqualified her from representing the proposed class, which includes corporations, and even if she had not received an income tax refund check, he “has significant concerns as to the inclusion of both individuals and corporate entities in the proposed class. The income tax laws applicable to Corporations differ from those applicable to individuals. Thus, it is impossible to say that the alleged injuries suffered by the absent corporate class members are readily provable by the same evidence applied to the same legal standard supporting Duncan’s claims regarding nonpayment of her personal income tax refund,” according to the opinion.
DiRuzzo appealed Molloy’s denial of class action certification, and Molloy stayed the case on March 24, “because the issues on appeal would likely be dispositive of this matter by either effectively mooting Plaintiff Duncan’s claims, or would require the Court to certify the putative class in this matter and proceed accordingly.”
The 3rd Circuit held oral argument on May 9, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Ian Clement argued the case on behalf of the V.I. government.
The 3rd Circuit noted that the case echoes a similar class action against the government of Guam, in which the 9th Circuit affirmed the grant of summary judgement to Guam taxpayers whose refunds were being withheld to help fund government spending — while a chosen few received payments.
After Duncan requested class certification, the District Court ordered discovery, and DiRuzzo deposed Marcella Somersall, a recently retired V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue employee.
“Somersall explained that the Bureau makes expedited refunds available on an ad hoc basis to taxpayers experiencing a hardship, such as a medical emergency or home displacement, if they write a letter requesting an expedited refund. The director of the Bureau reviews each request and decides whether to approve or reject it. That decision is not subject to further review,” according to the 3rd Circuit opinion.
“According to Somersall, the existence of the expedited refund process has not been made public, and at least some procedures for approving and denying requests are not written down. She also testified that refunds were expedited automatically, without a request, for all Bureau employees and for the employees at the Department of Finance who processed refund checks, as a ‘test to make sure that the files that went to Finance [were] correct,’” according to the opinion.
Following that testimony, Duncan filed an amended class action complaint, alleging that the territory was withholding refunds for most taxpayers “while secretly allowing expedited refunds for certain taxpayers, including all Bureau employees and some Department of Finance employees.”
According to the 3rd Circuit opinion relative to the appeal of the lower court’s denial of class action certification, “we agree with Duncan that the District Court erred in concluding that her mid-litigation receipt of a refund check deprived her of constitutional standing to pursue her claims.”
The appellate court found that the lower court conflated two issues that should have been considered independently: whether Duncan had standing to bring the claim, and whether she represented a typical member of the proposed class.
“The District Court’s merging of those two legal concepts — standing and typicality — was an understandable but significant misstep,” the 3rd Circuit ruled.
In addition, Duncan’s tax refund check could render her claim moot, assuming the amount was calculated correctly. But the appellate court found that it falls under the “picking-off exception,” which seeks to ensure debtors can’t render a claim moot through a belated payment, without addressing the reason why the payment was late in the first place.
“The second condition for applying the picking-off exception to mootness is also met in this case. She labeled her original complaint a ‘Class Action Complaint’ and expressly stated her desire to bring her lawsuit on behalf of others similarly situated. She then promptly moved for class certification, just weeks after filing her original class-action complaint,” according to the 3rd Circuit opinion.
The court cited case law which keeps a class representative’s claim live despite subsequent actions rendering it moot.
“Accordingly, because Duncan’s claims are acutely susceptible to mootness and she expressed a clear intent to represent a class, we will relate her claims back to the date she filed her lawsuit, in August 2018, when she had not received a refund check and thus had live claims based on the Territory’s failure to pay,” according to the opinion.
Circuit Judge Paul Matey dissented with the majority’s opinion, and wrote that while he agreed with some of the majority’s reasoning, the lower court has broad discretion over the issues at hand, and “I would affirm the judgement denying class certification.”
The court also addressed Molloy’s concern that Duncan is not a typical representative of the proposed class, which also includes corporations — a concern Matey shared, according to his dissenting opinion.
“Our dissenting colleague argues we can affirm, at least in part, on that basis. But because the District Court relegated that observation to a footnote and the parties have not addressed the issue in any way, we believe it best to leave the matter for the District Court’s consideration on remand, with input from the parties,” according to the majority opinion by Circuit Judge Kent Jordan and Senior Circuit Judge Jane Roth.
The court acknowledged the concerns that Duncan’s calculation dispute could arguably make her atypical of the proposed class.
“It is worth bearing in mind, however, that the central point with respect to the claims for mandamus, declaratory relief, and injunctive relief is the question of systemic, arbitrary, and indefinite withholding of refunds, which is ‘essentially the same’ for every class member, regardless of whether he or she is the lucky recipient of a long-delayed refund check,” according to the majority opinion.
The court remanded the case “for the District Court to reconsider whether Duncan has established that she is an adequate representative of the proposed class.”