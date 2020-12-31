A federal appellate court has upheld a Philadelphia woman’s prison sentence for her role in a drug trafficking scheme at King Airport on St. Thomas.
Fendi Brooks, 27, is currently incarcerated at the Alderson Federal Prison Camp, a minimum-security facility in West Virginia, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.
Her scheduled release is March 12, 2024, and the court ruling means it’s unlikely she’ll be released any time soon.
The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals detailed the case in an opinion filed Tuesday, which began in Sept. 2018 when Brooks and her co-defendant, Ngoc Yen Nguyen traveled together on a Delta flight from the Virgin Islands to Atlanta.
The women presented themselves to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer to pay duties on alcohol they’d purchased in the Virgin Islands, and “The CBP officer took an x-ray scan of their luggage and discovered thirteen bricks of cocaine,” according to the opinion.
Brooks pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine on March 7, 2019, and was sentenced to serve 77 months behind bars on Oct. 31, 2019. Nguyen, 23, was sentenced to serve 63 months in prison, and is currently behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., with a scheduled release date of March 17, 2022.
In her subsequent appeal, Brooks argued that her initial charges and later conviction were invalidated because President Donald Trump named Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general on Nov. 7, 2018, “and thus rendered her prosecution unlawful,” according to the opinion. “Brooks argues that her conviction and sentence must be vacated because Whitaker’s appointment as Acting Attorney General violated federal law and the Appointments Clause. ”
The appellate judges found that “many courts have held that the legality of Whitaker’s appointment as Acting Attorney General does not affect the validity of criminal prosecutions or sentences. The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has gone further and concluded that Whitaker’s appointment was constitutional.”
Even if it were unconstitutional, however, the Fourth Circuit said there’s still no “discernible” evidence that Whitaker’s appointment had any effect on criminal prosecutions, and “we agree with the alternate holding of our sister Court of Appeals,” the 3rd Circuit wrote. “Because Brooks has failed to show how Whitaker’s appointment affected her, we hold that the District Court did not err in denying Brooks’s motion to dismiss.”
Brooks also sought to suppress evidence obtained through subpoenas of Delta and Sprint’s records of the women’s travel and communications, arguing that the government failed to obtain a warrant for that information.
But “Brooks does not have Fourth Amendment standing to challenge the subpoenas,” the court found.
The judges cited a 1976 case in which the court held the Fourth Amendment “does not prohibit the obtaining of information revealed to a third party and conveyed by him to government authorities, even if the information is revealed on the assumption that it will be used only for a limited purpose and the confidence placed in the third party will not be betrayed,” according to the opinion.