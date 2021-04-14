Nilda Morton has won a legal battle at the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, and will have three years taken off her prison sentence after appellate judges struck down her latest conviction for contempt of court.
Morton, 36, was charged with criminal contempt after refusing to answer questions posed by federal prosecutors in August 2017, and prosecutors said Morton disobeyed an order by former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez that she testify against an alleged former co-conspirator.
Morton’s name has come up in numerous cocaine-trafficking conspiracies in recent years, and she pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to use airline employees and female drug couriers to move cocaine through King Airport, according to court documents. She was sentenced in March 2017.
Morton was serving a 97-month sentence with a tentative release date of Oct. 4, 2023, at the time she was charged with contempt. In October 2018, Morton was sentenced to an additional three years behind bars for refusing to testify, pushing her estimated release date to April 20, 2026, according to Bureau of Prisons records.
Morton appealed, and her attorney A. Jeffrey Weiss and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alessandra Serano argued the case in December.
In an opinion filed Wednesday by Circuit Judge Paul Matey, the appellate court found that Gomez erred when he ordered Morton to answer prosecutors’ questions.
“One of the more radical notions introduced at the founding of the American republic,” Matey wrote, is the idea that no person “shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself.”
Matey said that the Constitution’s framers “embraced the idea that citizens could demand the government prove each element of an alleged crime without their assistance. Nilda Morton followed that path.”
After pleading guilty to drug trafficking, Morton agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors “but her agreement was narrow, providing no immunity nor barring anyone else from bringing fresh charges.”
When prosecutors “summoned Morton to testify about new criminal activities, she invoked the privilege in the Fifth Amendment,” according to the opinion. The government persisted and “demanded she assist, arguing she faced no new peril,” and when Morton continued to refuse, prosecutors “obtained an indictment for criminal contempt and secured a guilty verdict.”
That would have been perfectly acceptable, Matey wrote — if prosecutors’ claim was true.
But the appellate judges said it remains unknown whether Morton would have incriminated herself anew in that circumstance, because the court didn’t explore the issue further before finding her in contempt.
“Because that question remains unanswered, the District Court’s order requiring Morton to testify was invalid. And without a valid court order, there is no criminal contempt,” Matey wrote. “Morton did not have immunity, making it reasonable to fear future prosecution stemming from her testimony,” but Gomez never required prosecutors “to prove her fears were unfounded.”
According to the opinion, the lower court “plainly erred in its handling of Morton’s invocation of the Fifth Amendment, and that error affected her fundamental rights. Failing to correct that decision on appeal will harm the fairness, integrity, and public reputation of judicial proceedings.”
The appellate court vacated Morton’s contempt conviction and reversed the lower court’s denial of Morton’s motion for judgment of acquittal.