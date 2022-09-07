The Office of Cannabis Regulation is planning to begin accepting applications for cultivator licenses early next month, and Director Hannah Carty said during a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday that the proposed medical cannabis regulations will include license reciprocity for patients.
At the meeting, Carty and members of the Cannabis Advisory Board responded to questions from the public about the draft rules and regulations, which remain open for comment through Sept. 12.
Harout Yergenian asked about license reciprocity, which would allow visitors to the Virgin Islands who hold medical cannabis licenses in another state to legally purchase cannabis in the territory.
“In this latest iteration of the Rules and Regulations, we have allowed for reciprocity. We do not have it published at this time but we have at least opened the door to allow it. So, once that is completed, we’ll then add it to the Rules and Regulations, but we did want to go ahead and get started,” Carty said.
She added that there are no other changes to the proposed rules currently being contemplated, but they can always be amended as necessary.
“Reciprocity is an issue that we have been looking at, and it came after we have been doing a deeper dive into the language of the law, so we’re hoping to be able to incorporate that rather quickly. Again, it’s something that is already considered in these proposed rules and regulations and I believe they’re already listed under certain aspects of it, so we would just need a line outlining outright reciprocity, which would be addressed,” Carty said.
Yergenian also asked whether the regulations address banking, which has always been a challenge for cannabis-related businesses because of banks’ general unwillingness to handle cash generated from a federally prohibited drug.
Carty said banks are federal entities “and as long as cannabis remains a federally illegal plant, we will have issues with that. So, unfortunately, no, that’s not something that we can address with these rules and regulations, but we are hoping that the federal government takes a different stance on cannabis soon.”
A resident who did not identify himself by name asked whether the regulations contemplate religious use, and Carty said the current rules only allow for cannabis use by patients whose medical need is validated by a doctor.
Religious use of cannabis would only be allowed “if and when” adult use cannabis is fully legalized, Carty said.
Arielle Rames asked why the rules prohibit cannabis businesses within 500 feet of a school and 1,000 feet of a church, which would make it nearly impossible for applicants to obtain licenses in high density areas like Christiansted and Frederiksted.
Carty said the rule was designed to mimic laws prohibiting bars from being located near schools and churches.
“The intent is to not have big cannabis signs across from churches and in the face of schools, and some level of decency,” said Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson, who is also a Cannabis Advisory Board member.
According to Carty, the board has discussed possibly implementing a waiver system for the distance requirement, but have not yet done so.
Jeffrey Hank asked if the rules prohibit one person or entity applying for multiple cannabis licenses to both grow and sell the plant, or if individuals are limited to a certain number or type of licenses.
“If you are interested in multiple, you may apply for multiple, there is nothing that stops you from doing so,” Carty said.
Hank also asked when cultivator licenses will be available.
“Right now we are anticipating that applications will begin on October 3, that means that the application will become available,” Carty said.
Applicants will have 45 days to submit the required documentation, but Carty cautioned that the proposed timeline is still subject to change.
Following the close of the public comment period on Sept. 12, the Cannabis Advisory Board will compile and review the responses, and is tentatively scheduled to meet on Sept. 26 to approve final rules and regulations.
Carty said the office has not yet determined when applications will open for licenses for patients, physicians, caregivers, and business-related licenses such as dispensary, research, and laboratory testing, and reminded the public that no applications or licenses are currently available.
Nelson thanked Carty and the office for their efforts, and said he knows the community is looking forward to the program finally starting.
In a 2014 referendum, 56% of Virgin Islands voters favored legalization, but the territory has been lagging behind many other jurisdictions in passing and implementing new cannabis laws.
The territory has yet to implement the medicinal cannabis law, proposed by then Sen. Nelson, and that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed into law in 2019. Bryan said in June that he intends to propose new legislation that would legalize cannabis for adult use, but has yet to do so.
At Wednesday’s meeting, board member and Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista also thanked staff and board members, “but in particular the community for their patience, I know it’s been a long time coming.”
As a senator and fierce public advocate for cannabis legalization, Nelson “put his boots on the ground a long time ago, and if he can be patient, I think the rest of the community can be patient,” Evangelista said. “We’re almost there, everyone.”
Board chairwoman Dr. Catherine Kean reminded the public that the board is still seeking individuals willing to become members, and she encouraged physicians, naturopaths, and other healthcare providers to familiarize themselves with the proposed regulations now.
She urged “all the individuals who are going to be able to provide the recommendation for the cannabis medicine, that you should visit the website because that is something that we’re launching, and this is an opportune time to go review, sign on, so that we can get that process started.”
“We want to get all of our health professionals on board as quickly as possible, so that patients can begin to see and receive recommendations towards the latter half of the year, the beginning of the year,” she said.
The Cannabis Advisory Board is accepting public comment on the proposed regulations via email, “comments@usvi.onmicrosoft.com,” through 5 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Visit ocr.vi.gov/governing-rules-regulations/ to view the proposed regulations.