The Office of Cannabis Regulation is planning to begin accepting applications for cultivator licenses early next month, and Director Hannah Carty said during a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday that the proposed medical cannabis regulations will include license reciprocity for patients.

At the meeting, Carty and members of the Cannabis Advisory Board responded to questions from the public about the draft rules and regulations, which remain open for comment through Sept. 12.

