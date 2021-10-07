The World Central Kitchen is reminding food producers in the territory that applications for grant funding will be due on Wednesday.
Since 2018, they have awarded $3.7 million in grants to over 200 food producers affected by natural disasters in the Caribbean and Central America.
In 2020, the organization expanded coverage to include the U.S. Virgin Islands, The Bahamas and Guatemala.
World Central Kitchen provides funding for infrastructure, equipment and supplies for those who work in the fishery, agriculture and associated food industries.
For more information, email fpn@wck.org or apply online at wck.org/apply-to-fpn.