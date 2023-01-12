ST. CROIX — The Education Department and the ARCH Institute on Wednesday unveiled two “mood walls” at a gated entrance near the front office at St. Croix Central High School.
The project was led by Nilsa Bough, a CHS instructor, a group of students led by CHS junior Ke’Nyla Herbert and Duane Howell, director of the Access to Racial and Cultural Health or ARCH Institute.
According to officials Wednesday, the mood walls will give students a space where they can freely and anonymously write their emotions without fear of judgment. The walls, essentially an old-time chalkboard that students can write on and then erase old messages for new ones, will showcase a collage of student-led messages to offer inspiration, and increase self-worth, optimism and resilience for the students choosing to write and those choosing to read.
Howell, a former assistant commissioner of Health, who said the Institute was founded in 2003, told The Daily News that the group’s mission “is to focus time on creating solutions the children identify with.”
“The mood walls were an initiative taken by the students themselves,” he said.
According to Howell, after discussing mental health capacity, and speaking to the student body, they wanted the community and “big society” to know their thoughts and feelings on an everyday basis — not just a reactionary view after a negative event.
The ARCH Institute, he said, has been working with CHS students in small-group settings to address mental wellness and emerging health threats affecting them and their school community. The project arose when Institute officials visited with a group of students and asked what was needed to “make themselves feel, heard and understood.”
“The students came up with the idea and gave their feedback to the group working on the project from the ARCH Institute. The institute then got its illustration department on board for the design,” Howell said.
During Wednesday’s unveiling, the wall was a surprise even to the students involved in the process.
It pays homage to Herbert and some other students involved in the mural on the mood walls.
Howell said he hopes the mood walls lead to equality and understanding.
“Students truly just want a voice and a safe space to both share their thoughts and read the thoughts of their peers,” he said. “The understanding is that if those students who do not want to share what they are feeling, but can read that their peers share the same thoughts, they will not feel alone or shamed.”
The ARCH Institute was established as a Virgin Islands nonprofit on Nov. 20, 2003, to provide technical assistance, organizational management services, and develop culturally specific prevention programs for youth and young adults in the Virgin Islands.
Howell has been at ARCH since its inception and as executive director since 2018. The Institute focuses on youth and young adults’ health initiatives and regularly volunteers time at St. Croix Central High School.
The ARCH Institute is celebrating 20 years of existence this year. Howell said an event is being planned to mark the occasion with details to follow at a later time. In the meantime, two other events a planned for the coming months.
In February, ARCH will host a town hall meeting on alcohol abuse. Then from March 9 -11, at the Carambola Beach Resort, it will host the first Virgin Islands Youth Health Equity and Leadership Symposium.
The symposium will host children and youth from St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John as well as a group of students from South Africa.
According to Howell, the purpose of the symposium is to convene the youth to discuss and develop strategies for health promotion and prevention products that address issues including underage drug use, violence, sexually transmitted diseases, mental health and other emerging health threats impacting the adolescent community in our territories.
Howell said that Wednesday’s unveiling of the mood walls is one of many projects between ARCH and the St. Croix Central High School. He added that everyone involved is “excited in its potential to promote mental well being and creating a positive atmosphere for the students.”