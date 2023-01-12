Mood wall2

A student makes an entry on the mood wall at St. Croix Central High School. The wall is a project led by Central High School instructor Nilsa Bough, a group of Central High School students and former Health assistant commissioner Duane Howell of the Access to Racial and Cultural Health Institute.

 Photo by GOVERNMENT HOUSE

ST. CROIX — The Education Department and the ARCH Institute on Wednesday unveiled two “mood walls” at a gated entrance near the front office at St. Croix Central High School.

The project was led by Nilsa Bough, a CHS instructor, a group of students led by CHS junior Ke’Nyla Herbert and Duane Howell, director of the Access to Racial and Cultural Health or ARCH Institute.