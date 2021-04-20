A dispute over noise at Independent Boat Yard escalated to criminal charges when one man threatened another with a handgun, according to court documents filed by V.I. Police.
Daryl Bryan was arrested April 6 and charged with third-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon, after police say he used the gun during an argument.
Investigators interviewed the alleged victim in the case, who said he had gotten in his dinghy at around 6 a.m. and followed a woman and young boy in their boat out to sea “and told them to stop waking me up so early in the morning,” according to an affidavit filed by police.
A witness told police that Bryan sped into the boatyard later in the day and confronted the victim, pointing a gun “inches away” from his forehead, threatening to kill him, and striking him in the head, according to the affidavit.
Police also interviewed Bryan, who is a commercial fisherman and explained he had been home with a back injury while his wife and son continued fishing without him, according to the affidavit. Bryan’s wife told police that the alleged victim had repeatedly pulled up alongside their boat cursing and threatening them because “you woke me up at 4 o’clock this morning.”
They contacted Bryan from the boat and relayed what had happened, and when they returned to a private dock at around noon, the victim was there again with more threats and said, “when you see your boat sink don’t say nothing,” according to the affidavit.
Bryan told investigators “that he contacted the commissioner of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, advised him of the situation and asked him to send the DPNR officers to the boatyard,” according to the affidavit. “Mr. Bryan went on to say that the commissioner advised him that there were no officers available — two was off island and the other was out sick.”
Bryan told police that he went to the boatyard to confront the victim, and “pulled his firearm” because the alleged victim had threatened his livelihood and family on multiple occasions in the past, according to the affidavit. Bryan has a licensed firearm, which he surrendered to police, and officers noted that Bryan had the magazine and firearm in separate pockets, and no round was in the chamber.
Bryan posted $25,000 and was released, and he appeared in court via videoconference Monday for his advice-of-rights hearing.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Bryan has no prior contact with the criminal justice system, and is not a danger to the community at large.
Defense attorney David Cattie said Bryan will have no contact with the victim or any witnesses in the case, but advised the court that “he may pass his vessel in the channel, which is kind of the genesis of the problem here.”
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell reduced bail to $2,500 cash, and said she trusts that Bryan will be able to continue working on the water and may pass the victim’s boat without violating the conditions of his release. “It would be the same thing if they were driving in a car,” the judge said. “Common sense will dictate.”