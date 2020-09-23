The question of birthright citizenship in U.S. territories is up for debate today in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where judges will decide whether to uphold a landmark ruling that found individuals born in U.S. territories have the same right to citizenship as individuals born in the 50 states or the District of Columbia.
Lead plaintiff John Fitisemanu was born in American Samoa and continued to be labeled a U.S. national, not a citizen, despite spending 20 years as a resident of Utah, according to a news release from Equally American, which advocates for equality and civil rights for the nearly 4 million Americans living in U.S. territories.
In December, a district court recognized that he is a natural-born U.S. citizen and Fitisemanu registered to vote the following day. That ruling was later stayed, and Fitisemanu will be unable to vote in November unless the district court’s decision is affirmed.
“With an important election around the corner, I am hopeful the Tenth Circuit will act quickly so that I will be finally be able to vote,” Fitisemanu said in a statement. “All my life I’ve met my obligations as an American. It is time I’m able to exercise my rights as a citizen.”
“It is astounding that 120 years after the U.S. flag first began flying over American Samoa and other island territories that the U.S. Department of Justice continues to argue that these places are not part of the ‘United States’ when it comes to the Constitution’s guarantee of birthright citizenship,” said Neil Weare, co-counsel in the case and president and founder of Equally American. “But what’s even more shocking is that DOJ is relying on a series of controversial and racist Supreme Court decisions that just this summer the Supreme Court said should not be expanded in this way.”
According to a news release from Equally American, the United States arguments against birthright citizenship rely on an expansive interpretation of the Insular Cases, which established a doctrine of “separate and unequal” status for residents of overseas U.S. territories.
The Fitisemanu plaintiffs have found support from current and former elected officials representing Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands. while American Samoa is supporting the U.S. position that Congress has the unilateral power to extend or deny citizenship in the territories, according to the news release.
The 10th Circuit is unlikely to issue an immediate decision and the case will likely be appealed to the Supreme Court regardless of the outcome, according to the news release.