The federal government is converting a National Guard barracks into a coronavirus “alternate care facility” in anticipation of the peak number of patients who will need of hospitalization, according to an announcement Saturday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Army Corps and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate constructing the facility for COVID-19 patients at the National Guard Research Training Institute on St. Croix, converting a current barracks into a 46-bed treatment area, according to a news release.
“We have a team of professionals from the Corps of Engineers and the Virgin Islands dedicated to converting these barracks into a treatment facility as quickly as possible in order to meet needs of the peak demand,” Col. Daniel Hibner, commander of the Army Corp’s Savannah District, said in a news release. “Public safety is our top priority and we look forward to working alongside the territorial government to bring this resource to the people here for their care.”
Conti Federal, Inc. of Edison, N.J., is the contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be complete by May 5. The contract was awarded Friday.
The facility is designated for COVID-19 patients only. The construction is a joint financial responsibility of the federal and territorial governments with the national government covering 75% of the cost.
The Corps of Engineers’ conversion of this facility is part of the national effort, led by FEMA, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.
To date, three deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in the territory.
