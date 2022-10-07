Moore

Steven Moore Jr.

Police have charged Steven Moore Jr. with killing Michael Petersen on April 10, and an arrest warrant affidavit recounts how the case was initially reported as a possible suicide, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Moore, 27, of Frederiksted, was arrested by warrant Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree and third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unauthorized possession of ammunition.