The V.I. Police Department confiscated nine firearms, pictured, since Oct. 3 during a territorywide initiative “to make the community safer,” Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor announced at a news conference Monday on St. Croix.
Daily News photos by BRANDY BROOKES
Attorney General Denise George said at a news conference Monday that the Justice Department will continue its efforts to convict the territory’s violent criminals.
ST. CROIX — V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor said Monday that an officer was grazed by a bullet after suspects opened fire during a raid of a Catherine’s Rest home Saturday, where three of four men wanted in a shooting earlier this summer were arrested.
The fourth man turned himself in to police Monday night, according to a press release from V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
