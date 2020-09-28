Arrests are made in St. Croix highway slaying
Two St. Croix residents have admitted to the Sept. 12 shooting death of 20-year-old Reynisha Juanita Rivera on Melvin Evans Highway.
On Saturday, V.I. Police arrested Effrail Jones Jr., 23, and Estefani Rodriguez, 21, both of La Grande Princesse, during a raid of a residence in which a firearm and ammunition were found.
According to police, both admitted to killing Rivera and were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, carrying a firearm openly or concealed during the commission of a crime of violence, possession of ammunition and discharging or aiming a firearm. Unable to post $1 million each in bail, Jones and Rodriquez were unable to post bail and were turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections.
Rivera was shot while driving her Acura TSX in the westbound lane of Melvin Evans Highway, just east of the Estate Paradise stoplight, on the afternoon of Sept. 12. Police determined that the shooting was a targeted incident, as her vehicle was shot multiple times.
Her death marked the 40th homicide in the territory so far this year.
Woman charged for unlicensed firearm
A St. Thomas woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly taking possession of an unlicensed firearm used in a disturbance.
At 8:10 p.m. Friday, police arrested Desiree Brown, 37, of Estate Pearl after she was seen on a surveillance camera retrieving an unlicensed firearm that her boyfriend reportedly hid after a disturbance at a Contant restaurant on July 29, V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said.
Brown was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, accessory after the fact, misprision of felony, concealment of evidence, and compounding crime. Bail for Brown was set at $50,000. She could not post bail and was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending her advice of rights hearing.
Stolen Health Department vehicles are recovered
Two vehicles stolen Friday from the V.I. Health Department’s headquarters on St. Croix were recovered by police. One of two suspects is in custody.
According to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima, officers were able to track the vehicles shortly after being notified of the theft at 1:26 p.m. The vehicles were tracked through Sion Hill, Sion Farm and Peter’s Rest by the V.I. Department of Property and Procurement’s GPS technology. Both vehicles were recovered undamaged, but will undergo a thorough inspection before being returned to the Health Department’s fleet.
Officers arrested Jeremy Allen, 25, who admitted to taking one of the vehicles, Derima said. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bail for Allen was set at $50,000. Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice of rights hearing.
The other suspect is still at large and an investigation continues.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion expressed her gratitude for the collaboration between all three agencies.
“The safety and security of our premises is a top priority for us,” she said in the release. “This news is disappointing as these vehicles are critical to our operations — especially our COVID-19 response. We use our vehicles for everything from community engagement to patient transport. I am relieved that this matter has been rectified quickly.”
— Daily News Staff