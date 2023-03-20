Three men with serious mental illness were recently arrested in separate incidents on St. Croix, as the community continues to wait for the Health Department to construct a safe, secure inpatient facility where those with behavioral issues can receive treatment.

In each of the incidents, the men were acting aggressively or physically assaulting innocent victims, and V.I. Police were forced to intervene.

