Three men with serious mental illness were recently arrested in separate incidents on St. Croix, as the community continues to wait for the Health Department to construct a safe, secure inpatient facility where those with behavioral issues can receive treatment.
In each of the incidents, the men were acting aggressively or physically assaulting innocent victims, and V.I. Police were forced to intervene.
Two of the men were injured by police during their arrests. One was Tasered while handcuffed for refusing to follow an officer’s orders, and another suffered a broken arm after a detective struck him with a baton, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
The Virgin Islands also has a chronic shortage of mental health resources, particularly for those in need of intensive inpatient care. Health Department officials have said for years that plans are in the works for an inpatient treatment facility in Anna’s Hope on St. Croix, but are still continuing to ship mentally ill criminal defendants to secure facilities on the mainland or Puerto Rico.
Shortly after taking office in 2019, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency on mental health in the Virgin Islands. He also submitted the V.I. Behavioral Health Act to the Legislature in 2019, which went through four years of discussion and revision before senators finally passed it in December.
The law requires the government to “establish at least one public Behavioral Health Treatment Facility in the Virgin Islands; comprising of residential treatment, transitional care, detox and day treatment services.”
Bryan was re-elected to a second-term in office, and mentally ill patients are no nearer to receiving critical help without a local treatment facility.
Some individuals suffering from serious mental illness end up in jail, putting additional strain on the court system and Bureau of Corrections, which “has now become one of the largest providers of mental health services in the territory, “ Bureau Director Wynnie Testamark testified to the senate in February.
A staggering 30% of the territory’s inmates “are suffering from a mental illness or are on our mental health case load,” Testamark said, “yet the territory lacks a long-term mental health treatment facility to handle the influx of mentally ill detainees. Mentally ill detainees are brought to BOC facilities for minor offenses because there is no alternative, when what they often need is treatment in a forensic mental health facility.”
In the three recent cases, the first arrest occurred at 10 a.m. on Saturday, when an off-duty detective was attending a service at Church of God Seventh-day in Upper Love. The detective noticed Enox Duncan, “a known mental patient,” walk in and begin disrupting the service, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Duncan began trying to collect money from parishioners and the pastor asked him to leave, but Duncan started yelling that “I am the pastor, not him,” according to police.
The off-duty detective approached Duncan, identified himself as an officer, and told him to leave.
The detective said he’d had previous encounters with Duncan, and tried to escort him from the church but Duncan hit him in the face. A struggle began, and other church members assisted in forcing Duncan outside, according to the fact sheet.
Duncan continued swinging his arms and shoving church members, so “I punched Mr. Duncan several times with a closed fist in attempts to stop him from being combative with negative results,” according to the fact sheet.
The detective decided to run and retrieve his handcuffs and a baton from his home, and called 911 for assistance as other church members kept Duncan on the ground, according to the fact sheet.
When the detective returned, church members said Duncan had struck an individual in the head. When Duncan refused the detective’s commands to get on the ground, the detective struck Duncan with the baton on his left arm, and Duncan fled the scene, according to the fact sheet.
The detective chased Duncan down and handcuffed him after he fell to the ground, which is when he noticed Duncan was bleeding from the left arm. Duncan was transported to Luis Hospital, where doctors found that he had a broken forearm and said he needed to undergo surgery, according to the fact sheet.
Hospital staff also said they were going to request a mental health evaluation for Duncan.
On Sunday, Duncan began trying to leave the hospital against medical advice, and police responded and took him into custody after ensuring his arm had been treated and bandaged, according to the fact sheet.
Duncan was charged with aggravated assault and disturbing a meeting, and was jailed with bail set at $1,000.
Court records show Duncan has several previous, similar arrests, and in each case the court dismissed the criminal charges after Duncan underwent a mental health evaluation.
The second incident occurred on Saturday just before noon.
Police responded to the parking lot of Pueblo in Golden Rock, where a victim said he’d just been stabbed, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The victim was not seriously injured, and was able to disarm and detain the attacker until police arrived.
Police identified the assailant as Patrick Payne, and reviewed surveillance video that showed Payne approaching the victim and his wife as they were loading groceries into their car, according to the fact sheet.
Payne removed a gravity knife with a four-inch blade from his back pocket and shoved it repeatedly into the victim’s back, causing a minor puncture wound, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said Payne said nothing during the incident, and police tried unsuccessfully to speak with him.
When officers tried to advise Payne of his rights, “I was unsure that he understood what I read to him. I was unable to take a statement from him due to the fact that he appeared to have a mental disability, and he appeared to be incoherent,” according to the fact sheet.
Police made contact with Payne’s family member, who confirmed he has mental health issues, and said he had never been violent toward anyone before, according to the fact sheet.
Payne was charged with third-degree assault and carrying or using a dangerous weapon, and was jailed with bail set at $25,000.
The third incident occurred Sunday, when police responded to a disturbance involving Alejandro Torres, who was found naked and cursing at family members, according to court records.
Family members showed police a temporary restraining order against Torres that was filed Friday, and police placed him under arrest for violating the court order.
Officers handcuffed Torres and covered him with a bedsheet, and placed him in the back of a police vehicle while they took statements from the complainants, according to the fact sheet.
Torres “became very irate and began kicking the metal bars and door panels. I opened the door to try to restrain Mr. Torres and put the seatbelt back on him and Mr. Torres did a backflip in the car and tried to exit the police unit. His feet were hanging out the door,” according to the fact sheet.
“I told Mr. Torres to put back his feet in the vehicle. When he refused I dry stunned Mr. Torres on his calf area and he complied and put his feet back in the vehicle,” according to the fact sheet.
Torres was advised of his rights before being taken to Luis Hospital “where he was treated for his injuries,” and officers brought to a police station for booking where he was charged with contempt of court and indecent exposure.
For the last 14 years, the V.I. police department has been under a federal consent decree intended to keep officers from using excessive physical force on citizens.
In May 2022, the court-appointed independent monitoring team reported that some officers are continuing to use excessive force on people with severe symptoms of mental illness, and cited three incidents involving a stun gun, or Taser.
“All three were deemed unjustified and not authorized” by the monitoring team, “although the VIPD found all of the incidents within policy and justified,” according to the report. “All three of the TASER incidents involved a mentally ill individual.”
Then-Assistant V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs, who is now serving as Acting Attorney General, filed a response on behalf of the department, and said that “VIPD takes the position that the taser use by VIPD officers was justified in all three cases.”
The court recently appointed a new monitoring team, and several of the members traveled to the territory in January to tour police facilities and speak to officers, according to a status report filed on Feb. 21 by U.S. Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Murray.