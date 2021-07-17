A man charged with trying to burn a woman alive in her home may be released from jail, but not before the Bureau of Corrections procures an electronic monitor so his movements can be traced while he awaits trial, a judge said Friday.
Jose Miguel Crispin, 53, of Old Fredensborg, St. Croix, was arrested at 6:26 a.m. Thursday and charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, destruction to property, and disturbance of the peace by threats, domestic violence.
The victim told police that she was in her home when she ended a telephone call with a friend at around 3 a.m. She heard a vehicle in her driveway and her dog barking, and then the barking stopped, which she found strange, so she looked out the back window but didn’t see anything, according to an affidavit filed by police.
She heard someone outside and went to the living room, where she looked outside and saw Crispin outside her home and a black car in her driveway. The victim said Crispin approached a window near her front door and began accusing her of cheating on him.
“The victim told me that she then smelt a strong odor of gasoline,” and Crispin screamed, “I gon’ kill you inside that house!” according to the affidavit. As Crispin stood outside, “she then observed flames outside the window,” which quickly spread to her curtains and the wall of her home.
As the flames grew, “she was in fear of her life,” and pulled out a fire extinguisher and managed the blaze as best she could, police said.
The woman called 911 for help, and responding officers said they smelled the strong odor of gasoline and observed “a burnt black trail leading inside the residence,” and charring and soot around the front door.
An officer wrote the “entire living room area was covered in ash” and “The victim was still coughing at the time of my arrival.”
Police learned that Crispin works at Sam’s Gas Station, and interviewed another attendant who said Crispin had asked to borrow his vehicle. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed Crispin returning to the gas station in the vehicle “within the time frame of the incident.”
Crispin was located at the gas station and declined to give a statement.
In court Friday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. increased bail from $75,000 to $100,000, but said Crispin may sign an unsecured bond so he can be released from jail without posting cash. Morris said Crispin would be under 24-hour house arrest with electronic monitoring, and he is only allowed to leave his home to go to and from work “with zero stops in between,” and must stay at least 1,000 feet away from the victim at all times.
Territorial Public Defender Amelia Joseph said she has “another client that’s been waiting over a month” for an ankle monitor to arrive and remains in custody at the Bureau of Corrections.
“He cannot leave custody until he’s equipped with the ankle monitor, whenever that arrives,” Morris said.