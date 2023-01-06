An arson suspect has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after police said he set a fire that damaged the Community First! emergency shelter, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

Luis Lopez Jr., 35, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree arson and destruction to other property, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.