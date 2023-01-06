An arson suspect has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after police said he set a fire that damaged the Community First! emergency shelter, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Luis Lopez Jr., 35, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree arson and destruction to other property, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Unable to post $75,000 bail, Lopez was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.
The hearing was closed to the public, which is standard practice when the judge and attorneys need to discuss a defendant’s confidential medical history. Lopez was not advised of his rights, according to documents filed on the Superior Court website.
A note on the case file indicates that an affidavit of financial status was not prepared because the court was “unable to obtain information due to the defendant’s mental state.”
Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross signed an order for psychological and psychiatric evaluations for Lopez, and scheduled the next hearing for February 8, according to court records.
The case began at around 7:06 p.m. Monday when police responded to 911 calls about a structure fire at the Community First! shelter, located in the former Villa Morales restaurant at #82 Whim in Frederiksted.
When police arrived, the multi-unit building was “engulfed by a large fire” eight to 10 feet high and centralized around the dayroom area, with “intense heat emitting from the building” even from 40 to 50 feet away, according to the fact sheet.
Firefighters were already on scene with several trucks working to extinguish the blaze, and police officers interviewed witnesses at the scene.
Lopez had been living at the shelter, and a witness said she had a conversation with him in the dayroom at around 5 p.m., and he left and returned around 7 p.m., according to the fact sheet.
The witness and two others were in the dayroom when Lopez entered holding an orange gas can, began pouring gas on a small table next to the front door, “and immediately ignited the table on fire,” according to the fact sheet.
The witness said Lopez then moved on to a couch and shelves, which he also ignited with gasoline, before leaving and heading north, according to the fact sheet.
The witness called 911 and rushed to notify the 14 residents living at the shelter that they needed to get out of the building, according to the fact sheet.
The witness also said Lopez “had a blank stare on his face, and he did not say anything while he was starting the fires in the dayroom,” according to the fact sheet.
Police located Lopez in the area of the Eagles Nest in Whim, and officers said they were familiar with him from past encounters and detained him without incident.
Lopez declined to provide a statement before being booked into jail, police said.
The Community First! building was purchased by the V.I. Housing Finance Authority in 2019, and opened in January 2021.
The Authority’s Interim Executive Director Dayna Clendinen issued a statement thanking the V.I. Fire Services for quickly responding and containing the blaze.
“Because of their efforts, the impact was limited to the common area, leaving the majority of the units intact and the occupants uninjured,” Clendinen said in the statement. “With substantially less damage than expected, VIHFA is working with its facility manager Community First to get residents moved back in before the end of the week.”
Clendinen added in the statement that, “The incident Monday further underscores the need for additional emergency housing across the territory that could fill in when residents are in need. Work will begin at VIHFA’s Campo Rico housing property, along with the Anna’s Hope community, during the first quarter of 2023, adding to the number of units available.”
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.