ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Police Department, just after 2 a.m. on Monday, responded to two fires involving two separate water delivery companies on St. Thomas.
“One was for a dispatch call at 2:07 for a fire down in Hull Bay area and there was one around 2:22 in Tabor and Harmony. Both were in St. Thomas. Both were vehicle fires. They were water trucks and one gas tender that caught fire,” V.I. Fire Service Assistant Director Antonio Stevens told The Daily News of the early morning blaze.
The cause of the fires is under investigation, but according to Stevens arson initially was suspected in calls to 911 because of the “timing and the type of trucks” that were set ablaze.
“It is a suspicious event in that it is two water companies — two separate water haulers; and it occurred nearly simultaneously.”
The blaze in Lovenlund cost Paradise Water Delivery two trucks and the one in Estate Tabor and Harmony cost D&D three trucks.
There are no suspects at this point, and Stevens said the investigation is being handled carefully.
“Along with VIPD, we want to make sure we bring in the owners of both companies and do a thorough interview process to find out if they have had any threats from any other companies, or if they know of or have had any employees leave recently that are holding a grudge and might want to do something like this,” Stevens said.
He added that “one of the companies recently bought two new water trucks, so we need to go over things like insurance and what have you.”
“We have to make sure we ask the right questions and hopefully we can get closure on this in the near future,” he said.