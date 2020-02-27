St. John Arts Festival booth winners were announced earlier this week, with Mode Laguerre’s fruits, vegetables and juices taking first place. She is pictured, above right, with St. John Arts Festival founder Frank Langley, left, and Francilia Williams, right. Daniel Mead took second with his carved calabash art, above right, and Monika Arnostova’s jewelry booth came in third.
