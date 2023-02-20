Agfair crop

Crop Farmer of the Year Artherley William harvests greens at his Lower Love farm on St. Croix.

 Daily News photo by FIONA STOKES

ST. CROIX — Against the backdrop of a historic chimney in Estate Lower Love, Artherley and Magdalene William can be seen taking care of various crops on their tiny 1 acre farm. The property is neat, organized and maximizes the limited space to produce a wide variety of crops.

For the first time as a contender in the Crop Farmer of the Year competition, William walked away with the coveted title.