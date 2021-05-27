St. Croix students will be wearing a bit less pastel yellow and blue in the coming year, as the V.I. Education Department is putting Arthur Richards K-8 School and its uniforms on hiatus.
With their school ravaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017, Arthur Richards students have been attending class in a collection of modular classrooms while the school is replaced. In recent weeks, however, the modular classrooms have been plagued by the foul odors and air quality issues that have impacted much of the West End of St. Croix.
“The Department of Education’s Operations Division has been working closely with the original contractors hired to build the modular campus and other local agencies to resolve the issues,” according to a news release put out by Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham after business hours on Wednesday. Graham did not reply to a phone message seeking additional comment by press time.
Unable to find a solution to the stench and with the current school year coming to a close on Friday, the decision has been made to close the campus, according to St. Croix District Superintendent Carlos McGregor.
Arthur Richards students will be split between Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School and John H. Woodson Junior High schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
According to McGregor, Rivera and Woodson are capable of handling the influx of students and “a double-session schedule, which is defined as one school attending classes in the morning and the other school attending classes in the afternoon,” will not be required.
Students will attend a full day of classes on the same campus, at the same time, as one school, wearing the sane uniforms.
Children in kindergarten through sixth grade will attend Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School and seventh and eighth graders will attend John H. Woodson Junior High School.
After the consolidation, Rivera, which was built to house 900 children, will have 618 students; and Woodson, which was built to accommodate 1,300 children, will have 680 students on the campus.
Arthur Richards faculty, staff and administrators will also be split between the two schools.
“All class sizes will meet the collective bargaining agreement in place for teachers and will adhere to [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines of 3-foot social distancing between student desks,” according to Graham’s press release.
“It is clear that the occupancy of the Arthur Richards modular campus by our students, faculty and staff is potentially detrimental to their health,” McGregor said. “This plan will allow students and employees to settle into a healthy and safe school environment, while we continue to rectify the situation at the current campus. Furthermore, the merger represents our commitment to ensuring the social, emotional and academic well-being of the Arthur Richards family, and we ask for your understanding and support during this necessary transition.”
Parents were informed of the decision during an online meeting on Tuesday. No online learning is currently planned.
“Some of this is very fluid,” McGregor told parents. “As we get closer to the start of the new school year and based on the guidance of the Department of Health, we will make those final decisions. But, currently, the goal is to have all of our students back onto our school campuses for the new school year.”
According to Education officials, the new Arthur Richards K-8 School is expected to be completed by August 2024 on the grounds of the former Evelyn M. Williams Elementary School.
Markoe Elementary School
The decision to close Arthur Richards will also temporarily impact students at Claude O. Markoe Elementary School who would normally attend Richards for seventh grade. These students will now attend John H. Woodson Junior High School.
The change at Markoe will only last for a single year as nine new classrooms are planned for the campus, which will allow it to expand to serve Pre-K through eighth-grade students, according to the Education Department announcement.