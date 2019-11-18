Azulah Felix, a 5-year-old kindergartner at the Arthur Richards K-8 school on St. Croix, paints an ornament that will adorn the U.S. Virgin Islands Christmas tree as part of the America Celebrates display in Washington, D.C.
Photos by JESSICA PARKER
Fifth-grader Cayden Guirty paints a sea turtle and sea horse on his Christmas tree ornament.
Photo by Jessica Parker
Three ornaments -- representing St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John -- will be on display on the territory's tree in Washington D.C.
ST. CROIX — As is customary each year, handmade Christmas ornaments representing Virgin Islands culture, history and heritage will be on full display in Washington, D.C.
This year’s honor went to 24 Arthur Richards K-8 students, who along with students from 55 other schools across the country are creating one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2019 National Christmas Tree display on the Ellipse in President’s Park.
