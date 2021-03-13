ST. CROX — The picturesque town of Frederiksted is filled with captivating pockets of natural beauty that are fit to be captured on canvas, or maybe even on an empty wall or other vacant public space. Artist Hakim Callwood hooked up with Clean Sweep Frederiksted and created two such murals that are catching eyes in the sleepy town.
Callwood, 27, is a freelance artist and designer who was born in Columbus, Ohio, but spent some of his formative years living on St. Croix before moving back to Ohio.
“My dad Edwin Callwood was from St. Thomas, but we moved to St. Croix when I was very young. I loved it here and even when I moved back to the states, I visited during the summers and I have many great memories,” he said.
The elder Callwood died in 2012 and Hakim Callwood said he had not been back to the island since then. That is until this past February, when he answered a social media post to work on an art project on St. Croix.
“It was just so surreal and I am very appreciative of the opportunity to come back and contribute to the place that had contributed to the person I am today and my love of art.”
Virginia Clairmont, executive director of Clean Sweep Frederiksted, said she has posted the message on the group’s Facebook page and someone tagged Callwood. “He responded right away and grasped the concept that we want to share that will draw people to Frederiksted,” she said.
Clairmont said murals and public art are important because studies have shown that when art shows up in a community, it shows that the people who live there care about the place and everyone starts doing a little bit more to improve the community.
Callwood, who specializes in illustration and design, said he first became interested in art, drawing and painting from reading comic books when he was younger and he honed his skills over the years.
“I think I have always loved art and I want to be able to inspire people and introduce a spirit of peace and more joy into the world through my art,” he said.
Last year, as the pandemic crippled the world and fear and uncertainty was prevalent, Callwood said he was grateful for the opportunity to have a job where he was still able to work outside. He and his partners launched “Tour de Mural” and spread his artwork around in Ohio neighborhoods. They later planned to take the tour across the country, bringing his artwork to communities everywhere.
Over the course of the last few months, they have completed murals in Indiana and Tennessee. The most recent, however is now a welcoming arm of hospitality and culture on the southern edge of the town of Frederiksted.
Clairmont said The Frederiksted Mural on Fisher Street was funded by a beautification grant through the St. Croix Foundation. It features a vibrant blue background sprinkled with clusters of bright yellow Ginger Thomas flowers that are crowded around the words Frederiksted in white puffy cloud letters and outlined in black.
Less than a mile into town near the water’s edge, Callwood left another stamp of the mural tour on a water tank on Strand Street. In this mural the vibrant blues of the spring day sky and Caribbean Sea are again prominent. The mural also features a huge cactus, more Ginger Thomas flower clusters and a gently rolling hillside.
Callwood said his art projects, murals and his tour are featured on his website HakimsArtNStuff.com.
Callwood said he is waiting on calls to see where his mural tour heads next.
“I just connect with people to determine the next move. We contact them, or they contact us,” he said. “We can connect with artists, sponsors or even property owners. Once there is a space available, we can mobilize and add some color and fun through one of our murals.”
Clairmont said the murals are among several new art projects that have been introduced to revitalize the look of the town and they plan to continue adding and beautifying the space. To contact Clean Sweep Frederiksted, email info@cleansweepfrederiksted.org.