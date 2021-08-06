TORTOLA — Health Minister Carvin Malone said that as the active COVID cases continue to fall, the death toll in the British Virgin Islands continue its uptick.
Malone, speaking with a local media house on Thursday, said that the active cases have fallen from its high of 1,604 during its July peak to 441 currently — 389 on Tortola — while the death toll has increased to 37. All but one of the deaths have been recorded since July 8. In the dashboard released by government on Wednesday, 2,222 cases of the 2,522, have been recorded since July 1. There have been other non-COVID related deaths over the same period. There has been no response to The Daily News’ requests for a comparative analysis from BVI Health Services officials.
During the broadcast, Malone said that despite the increase in COVID-related deaths, they have seen some “positive signs” from the hospitalization statistics, which also suggests a decline in persons being admitted to the Orlando Smith Hospital. There are currently eight persons hospitalized.
While he did not provide numbers, he said there has been an increase in persons being released from the Special Unit Ward. There are persons being released from ICU and persons he said, who have been released from the emergency room without being admitted to the Special Unit.
According to the Health Minister, the decline in active cases was due to a number of factors working cohesively to produce the result. During the report, Malone said that they are pleased with the performance of health care workers and other entities and the BVI public in large measures, adhering to the protocols that were put in place.
During the peak period of the uptick in cases, Malone noted that cases were increasing on “an hourly basis” at one point, but this has now been “substantially reduced.”