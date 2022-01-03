TORTOLA — BVI officials, citing an uptick in COVID cases, have announced that private and public school students will be starting the 13-week Lent term online.
Private schools are set to reopen Tuesday and classes for public schools resume Thursday.
In December, the BVI recorded 423 active cases, making it the second highest total since a surge of 1,604 active cases in July when the territory experienced 36 deaths. Prior to that the BVI had recorded just three deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 332 active cases on Tortola, 89 on Virgin Gorda and one on Anegada. An additional case is listed as onboard a vessel.
The BVI government bulletin issued Saturday alerted parents and guardians to the virtual reopening, also noted that the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth Affairs, Fisheries and Agriculture is seeking information on families affected by the COVID-19 spike. Families are asked to complete a survey online at https://bit.ly/MEdu2022.