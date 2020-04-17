The Virgin Islands Lottery Commission voted Wednesday to move to a trial monthly drawing, after a steep decline in ticket sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lottery Executive Director Raymond Williams said the decline is largely because many Virgin Islanders are out of work and don’t have excess cash to spend on tickets, and he emphasized that it’s important for residents to prioritize spending during the ongoing crisis.
“We understand the hardships that people are suffering and we don’t want to promote lottery sales if it’s going to be at the financial detriment to any single individual. We trust that people are being responsible in gaming and in purchasing our tickets, and not purchasing tickets over medicine” or food, Williams said.
At the outset of the government’s efforts to promote social distancing and stop the spread of disease, Williams said the Lottery placed restrictions on the number of people in Video Lottery Terminal gaming centers on St. Thomas and St. John, but eventually decided to close the centers until the government’s stay-at-home order is lifted.
The ticket lottery was scheduled to do a drawing two weeks ago, but at that point only 13% of tickets had been sold.
Williams said that if they’d held a drawing with such low revenue, prize payouts and administrative and personnel costs would have resulted in major financial losses, and it became essential to do a two-week extension on sales.
At the close of business Wednesday, Williams said about 41% of tickets had been sold, but that amount is still about five percentage points below average bimonthly sales.
Average sales revenue is about $365,000 per drawing, and if all top prizes are won, payout could be $330,000 or higher, Williams said, meaning it’s crucial that the lottery sell sufficient tickets to cover prizes and administrative costs.
“I think the commission recognizes that people don’t have the level of disposable income, or in some cases any income to purchase a lottery. But at the same time, there’s a lot of people in our community that like to do the games of chance, so we’re still trying to balance that equation by doing the sales over a month period of time, versus every two weeks,” Williams said.
He said drawing number 956 will go on sale today, and the drawing will take place on May 20. Customers are advised that the preprinted drawing date on the ticket should be disregarded, but the ticket is still valid and will be honored.
Lottery vendors are still out selling tickets on the streets, and V.I. Lottery offices have reduced hours to three days a week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Williams said lottery employees are equipped with personal protective equipment, and social distancing guidelines are being strictly enforced.
In an effort to reduce expenses, Lottery Commission members — who met via video conference Wednesday — also voted to authorize Williams to research costs to purchase printers and other equipment that would allow the lottery to move to a “print on demand” system, rather than purchasing a fixed number of printed tickets from a vendor for each drawing. Williams said he will compile a report on those costs so commissioners can decide whether to make the investment.
For more information, visit winvilottery.com or call 340-774-2502 on St. Thomas or 340-778-6360 on St. Croix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.