Arawak Media is calling amateur musicians and entertainers in the Caribbean and Central America to submit their music videos to be featured at the 2nd annual TropicSpin Music and Song Competition.
The winner will be announced on July 22, 2023. Submissions are open now through July 15.
According to a statement from Arawak Media, applicants need to simply visit the website, TropicSpin.com, and upload their music video to the website via a Google Link, Dropbox Link or YouTube link on a Word Document with their names, name of song and address along with email and telephone contact.
Viewers will be allowed to vote on which song they like the most and at the end of the stream, the solo artist or group with the most votes will win the contest.
“So all entrants are encouraged to ask their friends and fans to tune in to the program and vote for their artists or whoever they like,” the release stated.
- $1,500 (US) for Best Solo Artist
- $3,000 (US) for Best Group
All entrants must be from a Caribbean and/or Central American location on the approved country list on TropicSpin.
“Entrants that are two generations removed from the region, for example, someone living in America or Europe but can trace their roots back to the region by no further than their grandparents will also be accepted,” the release stated.