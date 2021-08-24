The V.I. Hotel and Tourism Association is calling on business owners for feedback on the impact of Sargassum.
The association is surveying both member and non-member businesses in an effort to gather data on the socio-economic impact of the thick seaweed that piles up on local beaches and fills bays.
“It is essential we collect ample feedback from businesses within the territory so we have the data to support our request for funding,” association President Lisa Hamilton said. “The financial repercussions of the Sargassum invasion over the last 10 years have been substantial, and we need to act now.”
Throughout the Caribbean, its a “banner year for Sargassum,” according to University of South Florida College of Marine Science oceanographer Chuanmin Hu.
Business owners can take the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Sargassum. The association is asking for feedback by today.
“Since 2011, Sargassum events have resulted in excessive seaweed-stranding biomass, causing considerable damage to the environment, human health and the local economy of the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Caribbean region,” the release states. “Sargassum events continue to strengthen every two to three years with multiple contributing factors and ever-growing consequences.”