ST. THOMAS — The 80-year-long legacy left behind by Athniel “Addie” Ottley was visible on the faces of over 200 attendees who came to pay their last respects during a “Celebration of Life” memorial service held Tuesday morning at the University of the Virgin Islands.
Some of the faces were government officials, a reminder of Ottley’s time spent both as a lieutenant governor and senator of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Other faces were of Ottley’s siblings — he was one of 17 — a reminder of the dozens of family members who survive him. There were the faces of media personnel squished behind their cameras or jotting down notes, who reminded the public of the decades Ottley spent in service informing the community through his dedication to communications and radio. There were also the faces of ordinary residents, many of whom had befriended Ottley over the 50 years he hosted the Addie Ottley Morning Show on WSTA Radio where he educated and cheered them on with his Mystery Question and Happy Birthday segments, respectively.
Ottley also hosted a television show, “Face to Face” on WTJX, Channel 12, where he educated and entertained viewers for 35 years.
Reflected in the expressions of hundreds was the memory of a man who would not be forgotten, and whose achievements branded the hearts of each to such a degree that friends and strangers sat down with one another, and grieved together over their shared loss.
“I didn’t think I would be here, not this soon,” Ottley’s daughter Angela Ottley Lewis read from an open letter to her father. His gleaming blue casket, the colors of his favorite Los Angeles Dodgers team, sat just below the podium she read from.
“Many influential people have told me ‘your father really loved these Virgin Islands’ and I must agree. I have been fortunate enough to witness his love for these islands. From his early beginnings of being a son, a brother, an uncle, a father, a friend, a mentor, and a community activist. And not let me forget a politician. He has touched many hearts and lives,” Lewis said. “His undeniable love for this community is what drove him and it is certain and evident in everything he did. His undying and unwavering love for the community has made him an icon, a legend. And if you know my dad that was a title that he modestly did not accept.”
The evidence of Ottley’s community impact was all around, not just clung to the expressions of weeping women — and red-eyed men — but also in the hands or laps of every attendee who received an obit booklet upon entering.
The 65-page book featured dozens of letters from various government agencies and affiliations commending his public service; it contained scores of moving reflections from friends and family, and nearly 100 images of Ottley with a ubiquitous broad smile. Those photos, depicting Ottley’s life, were also featured in a video broadcast during the ceremony.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach was among the many dignitaries who shared remarks, with Roach noting that not many remembered Ottley had served as a lieutenant governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Many, he said, had known him as the voice of the Virgin Islands.
Inscribed in the pages of Ottley’s obit book is a passage of text that noted, after he died on Feb. 10, the family “is sure the Lord said ‘Well done my good and faithful servant, you are leaving behind quite a legacy.’”
While recuperating from a fall at his daughter Angela’s home in Indiana, Ottley continued his broadcast from a makeshift studio for two years.
The passage in the memorial booklet also noted that Ottley was “a living embodiment of the maxim service above self” and “an irreplaceable consummate local treasure and icon that will be deeply missed.”