If you use an out-of-territory ATM card, you could soon be paying more to use the automated teller.
On Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Banking Board voted to allow non-bank ATM operators in the territory to increase fees to persons using out-of-territory financial institutions.
Board members voted unanimously “to allow non-bank ATM providers in the territory to charge up to $4 per terminal transaction for customers of non-USVI financial institutions,” said Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach following the meeting. “It is important to note that local residents who use local banks are excluded from being charged the approved fee increase for their transactions.”
In addition to Roach, board members Rosalie Javois, Richard Grant and Finance Commissioner nominee Bosede Bruce were present for the vote.
The Board also voted to direct Banco Popular to create a process to reimburse St. John residents for use of ATMs on the island during the period they did not have access to Popular’s ATM.
“As it pertains to Banco Popular, we have been in receipt of a number of complaints from St. John residents regarding access to the bank’s ATM services and other inconveniences, particularly from our elderly population who are already forced to travel to St. Thomas for basic banking services,” Roach said. “Now, that is compounded by fees from non-Banco Popular ATMs.” Popular announced that it would be relocating its St. John ATM in late April, and it does not operate a branch on the island.
Until an ATM is installed at a still-to-be-announced location, the bank has advised customers to utilize its TeleBanco services seven days a week. For assistance, call 888-724-3659.
During the meeting, the board also called on Oriental Bank to provide additional information regarding mortgage issues, late fees and charges caused by the bank’s system delays.