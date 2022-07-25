An attorney representing one of Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time lawyers responded to V.I. Attorney General Denise George’s assertions in an emergency motion filed Friday in V.I. Superior Court, calling them “baseless and inflammatory.”

The attorney, Gordon Rhea, represents Richard Kahn, who serves as joint executor of Epstein’s estate alongside another lawyer, Darren Indyke.

