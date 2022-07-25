An attorney representing one of Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time lawyers responded to V.I. Attorney General Denise George’s assertions in an emergency motion filed Friday in V.I. Superior Court, calling them “baseless and inflammatory.”
The attorney, Gordon Rhea, represents Richard Kahn, who serves as joint executor of Epstein’s estate alongside another lawyer, Darren Indyke.
A wealthy sex offender, Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex crimes. His estate was initially valued at over $600 million, and has paid out a combed $125 million to 150 abuse claimants who received payments from the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Fund.
Kahn and Indyke are both named defendants in a lawsuit George filed against Epstein’s estate in 2020 pursuant to the Criminally Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or CICO, which claims they and others conspired to use the Economic Development Commission’s tax benefit program to defraud the government “of $80.5 million in unearned tax benefits through Defendant Southern Trust Company.”
The civil claim also includes environmental fines assessed by the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, which issued penalties of around $2.8 to $3 million for illegal building projects on Epstein’s private islands, Little and Great St. James, located off the East End of St. Thomas.
A judge ordered a stay in the CICO case to facilitate mediation, but Chief Deputy V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs filed an emergency motion to lift the stay Friday, claiming Kahn and Indyke moved $13 million into newly created trust accounts for their own benefit.
Rhea said in an email to The Daily News on Saturday that attorneys for Kahn and Indyke will be filing a formal response to the motion in court, but wanted to “respond right away in the press to correct any misconceptions the Attorney General might have engendered.”
“We are disappointed, but not surprised, at the recent baseless and inflammatory assertions of wrongdoing that Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George has levied against Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, the Co-Executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate,” Rhea wrote.”Having lost every motion she has filed against the estate, she has now decided to launch a barrage of venomous and slanderous attacks against the executors.”
During a hearing on March 9, V.I. Superior Court Presiding Judge Harold Willocks “expressly criticized Ms. George’s tactics of interfering with the Co-Executors’ orderly administration of the Estate, describing the Attorney General as trying to circumvent the Court by ‘grabb[ing] the entire Estate as hostage,’” according to Rhea’s email.
At another hearing on June 30, Willocks lifted the Attorney General’s liens to allow the Co-Executors to pay the Estate’s “reasonable fees and expenses for the third quarter of this year,” according to Rhea. “Having been repeatedly chastised by the Court, and with no legitimate basis to obstruct the Estate’s ability to handle its various legal matters, the Attorney General now seeks to level demonstrably false accusations against the Co-Executors.”
The motion filed Friday “recognizes” the co-executors request to lift the Attorney General’s remaining liens are both “fact-based” and “fact-laden,” according to Rhea, “while all she offers is misleading and unsubstantiated innuendo.”
As an example, Rhea pointed to a portion of Friday’s emergency filing that “expresses concern that the Estate’s value has diminished substantially in two years. This development comes as no surprise to anyone, since the Co-Executors’ regular public filings make clear that, among other expenses, the Estate has remitted over $200 million in U.S. and foreign taxes, paid more than $121 million compensating injured women through the Estate-created and widely lauded Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program, spent over $31 million in paying additional claims since that Program closed, and must continue to maintain for sale extensive Estate properties in the Virgin Islands, New Mexico and France. The Co-Executors intend to include these undisputed facts and other relevant information in their formal opposition to the Attorney General’s recent filing.”
Friday’s filing mentioned “the 2013 Butterfly Trust,” and implied it is essentially a way for the executors to transfer money out of the estate into their own accounts, but Rhea said the Trust, “has nothing whatsoever to do with Mr. Epstein’s Estate or any funds available to it. Mr. Epstein created that trust years before his death; the two Co-Executors are not trustees of that trust and have no influence over it; and the assets in that trust are not and have never been Estate assets,” according to the email. “The Attorney General’s claim that Messrs. Indyke and Kahn received $13 million from that trust is patently untrue, and her suggestion that the Estate has sought to shield its own assets from claims is equally fallacious, as the Estate has been paying all of its legitimate and approved creditors.”
Rhea added that, “It is regrettable that the Attorney General chooses to spew falsehoods and attack the court-approved executors rather than doing the right thing and lifting her liens as recommended by the USVI Superior Court. The Co-Executors will continue to administer the Estate in good faith as has been found consistently by the USVI courts, and will continue to vigorously defend against the Attorney General’s unfounded accusations.”
The Daily News attempted to reach George on Sunday through her spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh, but she did not respond as of Daily News press time this morning.