The V.I. Code does not bar Elections Board chairman Raymond Williams from running for re-election, contrary to the argument outlined in a complaint filed by gubernatorial candidate Kent Bernier Sr., according to a written legal opinion by V.I. Attorney General Denise George.

Bernier argued in a June 27 letter to Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes that Williams should not be allowed to run again because he also serves on the board of the Public Services Commission and is employed as the V.I. Lottery director.

