The V.I. Code does not bar Elections Board chairman Raymond Williams from running for re-election, contrary to the argument outlined in a complaint filed by gubernatorial candidate Kent Bernier Sr., according to a written legal opinion by V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
Bernier argued in a June 27 letter to Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes that Williams should not be allowed to run again because he also serves on the board of the Public Services Commission and is employed as the V.I. Lottery director.
Bernier and running mate Oakland Benta said Williams had a conflict of interest, and demanded “a hearing and the removal of the Chairman,” from the board and the ballot, “for violations and infractions” of the V.I. Code and Revised Organic Act, according to the letter.
A section of the V.I. Code that addresses the Lottery director’s role and responsibilities says that the director “shall devote his entire time and attention to the duties of his office and shall not be engaged in any other profession or occupation.”
Fawkes sought a legal opinion from George, who responded in a letter Friday.
George found that the section of the law Bernier cited “does not prohibit the Lottery Director from running for the Board of Elections,” and explained the reasoning behind her statutory interpretation.
“Clearly, in the first portion of the sentence, the Legislature did not intend on the Director to devote 24 hours a day, seven days a week to performing his functions without leisure activity, a vacation, or even sleep — which would be an absurd interpretation,” George wrote.
The “most logical” interpretation is that the Legislature intended the Lottery director to “perform a traditional eight-hour work day, but it should also be presumed that if certain tasks require more attention or longer hours then they will also be accomplished despite extending past the usual eight hour work day,” according to the letter. “If his duties are complete — then he is free to participate in any other activities so long as it is not another profession or occupation.”
George turned to the dictionary definitions of “profession” and “occupation,” which could refer to traditional employment or holding an office or position.
“This could be conceivably understood to mean that the Director could not occupy a seat on the Board of Elections. However, if that was the true intent of the Legislature, which our goal is to ascertain, it is likely they would have stated so explicitly,” George wrote.
As an example, she cited a section of the law which explicitly states that aside from the governing board of the V.I. Port Authority, the V.I. Attorney General “may not serve as a member on any board of an autonomous or semi-autonomous governmental instrumentality or public corporation,” according to the opinion.
“In other words, if the Legislature did not intend for the Director to sit on boards or commissions, they would have used those words rather than ‘profession’ or ‘occupation,’” George wrote.
George found that the terms as used in the statute “refer to primary employment or career endeavors, not membership on a part-time and occasional board or commission,” and there is no other language in the law “that precludes the Director of the Lottery from running for the Board of Elections.”
