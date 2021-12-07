Schneider Hospital announced that its legal counsel, Tina Comissiong, will serve as interim CEO, replacing Dr. Luis Amaro, whose last day in the post was Thursday.
According to a news release, Comissiong began her new post on Thursday, and will serve “until a permanent CEO is named by the Territorial Hospital Board.”
“I am thankful and excited for the opportunity and I look forward to doing my very best,” Comissiong told The Daily News.
Since 2015, she has served as SRMC’s legal counsel and chief compliance officer, and briefly served as the acting CEO during hurricanes Irma and Maria.
“It is a very similar experience, being at the head of the organization during a difficult time. What stays the same are the great employees and staff that I have the privilege and honor to lead,” Comissiong said of the new job. “I’ve been able to see the true heroism of our staff — that remains true today.”
Comissiong praised hospital staff, who she said continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic, at times treating critically ill patients with the virus.
“I’m happy to see the numbers in the community have somewhat stabilized, and that we’ve faced whatever challenges we are presented with,” she said.
According to Comissiong, the hospital has achieved substantial compliance with its vaccine mandate with 90% of staff either receiving the vaccine.
Before joining Schneider Hospital, Comissiong worked as an administrative officer at the National Institute of Health Clinical Center, where she had the experience of overseeing multiple hospital departments, the release said.
She holds a Master’s in Public Administration with a concentration in health care policy and management from New York University and a Juris Doctorate from Howard Law School, according to the news release.
Comissiong is both a member of the Maryland State Bar and the U.S. Virgin Islands Bar.