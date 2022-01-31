A federal judge has publicly reprimanded attorney Jeffrey Moorhead and suspended him from practicing law before the District Court of the Virgin Islands for two years, after a “marked increase in unacceptable behavior.”
In a Jan. 25 opinion, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Michael Chagares found that Moorhead “is not meeting the high standards required of an attorney admitted to practice before the District Court of the Virgin Islands.”
If Moorhead seeks reinstatement after the suspension, he must first submit to a “comprehensive physical and mental health examination,” 40 hours of continuing legal education, and supervision by a “professional mentor” selected and approved by the court.
Moorhead’s attorney Joel Holt filed a notice of appeal of the order Friday.
Documents filed in the case “shall remain sealed,” but the 22-page opinion filed by Chagares summarized Magistrate Judge Maureen Kelly’s Dec. 3 report and recommendation, and Moorhead’s objections.
The disciplinary matter began with a complaint filed July 30, 2021, by the mother of a man convicted of drug and gun crimes, who said “Moorhead convinced her and her son to pay him a $10,000 retainer fee without providing adequate representation,” and “raised a concern that Attorney Moorhead might similarly take advantage of others in the future,” according to the opinion.
Chief District Court Judge Robert Molloy recused himself because he is related to Moorhead, and referred the matter to appellate court Judge D. Brooks Smith, who assigned it to Kelly for investigation.
Moorhead has been a member of the bar of the District Court of the Virgin Islands since 1988, and Kelly found that “Moorhead has for many years engaged in concerning behavior.”
Court records showed that Moorhead missed court deadlines and didn’t adequately communicate with clients, and “compounded the problem” by disregarding show cause orders and deadlines.
Since 2015, Moorhead “has been subject to disciplinary sanctions in at least seven” additional, separate court proceedings, and has another disciplinary matter pending, according to the opinion.
Judges imposed monetary fines totaling $2,750, he was terminated as a court-appointed counsel at least four times, and was “directed to write a written apology to one client.”
When sanctioned, “Moorhead has simply paid the fines and apologized, without appearing to make any effort to change his behavior for the long term. This pattern gives rise to a great deal of concern. Of even greater concern, within recent months, there has been a significant escalation in Attorney Moorhead’s problematic behavior,” Chagares wrote.
“In the past year, Attorney Moorhead has sent highly unprofessional emails and text messages to clients and their family members using crass and foul language and demonstrating a shocking disregard for his professional obligations to his clients. His inappropriate conduct has extended to his courtroom behavior as well. In one hearing, Attorney Moorhead interrupted the judge, made statements to malign and threaten his client, and ultimately was directed to leave the courtroom. In another hearing, Attorney Moorhead made disparaging comments adverse to his client’s interests,” Chagares wrote.
Kelly “focused on discipline imposed since 2015,” but “she noted that Attorney Moorhead’s disciplinary history extends far earlier than that date.”
Moorhead responded with several objections, focusing on his desire for a hearing where he could examine witnesses and probe the initial complainant’s claims.
Chagares dismissed the objections, finding that Kelly’s investigation collected ample evidence of misconduct and “substantial discipline” for Moorhead is warranted, “particularly given the recent, troubling escalation in misbehavior.”