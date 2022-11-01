Former V.I. Attorney General Vincent F. Frazer has been publicly reprimanded for his actions during a legal transaction in which he “unilaterally” paid himself and his client with disputed escrow funds, according to a news release issued Monday by the Board on Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands.
The sanction came after the prospective buyer of a business filed a complaint about Frazer, who was representing the seller in the transaction.
“At one point in the sale, a dispute arose as to whether the Complainant had forfeited the good faith deposit in escrow,” according to the news release. Frazer “then unilaterally disbursed the funds to his client and deducted his attorney fees.”
Frazer admitted to violating several rules of professional conduct and he and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel “entered into an agreement to consent to the discipline of a public reprimand, the return of the disputed funds to escrow, and the completion of six additional hours of CLE credits,” according to the news release.
If Frazer fails to comply with the terms of the agreement, he will be subject to a six-month suspension, according to the news release.
An attempt to reach Frazer for comment Monday was not successful.
Frazer served as attorney general for eight years under Gov. John deJongh Jr.
He was arrested on March 4, 2015, and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence. In 2016, then-Attorney General Claude Walker confirmed that Frazer had been granted a pretrial intervention program that would enable him to have the charges expunged after he completed counseling. It appears from publicly available court records that the case was indeed expunged.
Frazer is also currently listed as the senior staff attorney on the V.I. Port Authority website.
