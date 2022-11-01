Former V.I. Attorney General Vincent F. Frazer has been publicly reprimanded for his actions during a legal transaction in which he “unilaterally” paid himself and his client with disputed escrow funds, according to a news release issued Monday by the Board on Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands.

The sanction came after the prospective buyer of a business filed a complaint about Frazer, who was representing the seller in the transaction.

