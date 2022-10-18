ST. THOMAS — Friends, loved ones, colleagues, and clients of attorney Ryan Greene are mourning his sudden death.
“He was a magnetic personality,” said friend and fellow attorney Joel Holt. “He was always full of life, had a great smile, a great sense of humor, and was quite an astute person.”
An outpouring of condolences and posts on social media began Monday morning, and many indicated that Greene had drowned.
The Daily News contacted V.I. Police, who had not yet confirmed Greene’s death as of Monday evening, and the circumstances are unclear.
Police did report a possible drowning Sunday evening on St. Thomas. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said a man’s body was found floating in Magens Bay off Platform Beach on Peterborg Point, but police have not yet released the victim’s name.
Greene earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Mississippi in 1994 and graduated from Baylor University of Law in 1998. He became licensed as an attorney in the Virgin Islands in 2003.
A civil trial attorney with more than 22 years of experience, Greene successfully tried numerous cases to jury verdicts in state and federal courts, according to his website.
His practice focused on representing plaintiffs in personal injury and wrongful death cases, and also represented individuals in cases of employment discrimination and wrongful termination.
Holt said Greene’s sudden death came as a shock, and occurred at a time when Greene was fathering his youngest son and really starting to enjoy the fruits of his labor.
“He was a self-made man and established his own business and got everything under control,” Holt said. “His life was looking so good.”
Greene’s law office is on Norre Gade just a short walk from the Superior and District courthouses, and Holt said he had just finished renovating a beautiful home nearby.
“He was looking forward to being part of downtown Charlotte Amalie, which is where his office is also located,” Holt said.
“He was a fantastic person, we’re both from Texas so it was very delightful to know him. He was a very positive person, very caring. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was a really, really genuinely nice person, I liked him a lot,” said attorney Yohana Manning.
Manning said Greene traveled to conferences and studied cases to ensure he was giving his clients the best possible representation.
He was beloved by clients, “because he cared. This was a man who cared about his clients, cared about the fact that a lot of them had been victimized. He really cared, he represented the small man,” Manning said.
Holt agreed that Greene was an experienced attorney widely respected in the legal community.
“We both came to the Virgin Islands a long time ago, and he and I have been doing cases together for the last 10 years. I’ve spent a lot of time with him. We’ve tried cases, we’ve traveled on cases, we’ve done all kinds of things together. It’s really a loss of a friend for me,” Holt said.
Greene “was tenacious, he knew how to be firm but he also knew how to be gracious and nice,” and he understood how to shift tone when necessary, Holt said. “He knew how to play that card until it was time to take off the gloves, he was excellent at going back and forth.”
Holt said Greene also had the support of his dedicated office staff, and “he’s going to be missed by everybody.”
