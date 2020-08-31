ST. THOMAS — Charlotte Amalie High School has long intertwined with the destiny of the Virgin Islands, serving both as a training ground and a reliable conduit for soon-to-be leaders at home and around the world.
This month, CAHS turned 100.
“On Aug. 9, 1920, the school that would one day become the Charlotte Amalie High School opened its doors — ushering in a new era of learning for U.S. Virgin Islands’ youth who, only three years before, were Danish citizens,” said V.I. Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin in a statement.
“It is with tremendous pride that the Virgin Islands Department of Education celebrates the Centennial Anniversary of the most storied public high school in the territory.”
That anniversary, of course, comes at a turbulent time. Not only is the COVID-19 pandemic transforming school life as we know it, but efforts to rebuild and replace the aged and hurricane-damaged structures of CAHS are still years away from completion.
As such, school leaders both past and present are joining together to celebrate the milestone in a different way — by chronicling its history.
“We are trying to reach out to alumni across the territory and around the world, trying to find ways to chronicle the history of this school so we have this documented for posterity,” said former CAHS principal Jeanette Smith-Barry, who earlier this month, joined former CAHS principals Charles Turnbull, Carmen Howell, Stefan Jurgen and April Petrus to brainstorm ideas.
“The Hawks are extremely proud that CAHS has made it this far and we know it is now at a crossroads,” she said. “There’s going to be a new era of CAHS, but we want to be sure that the world knows that this school has a tremendous legacy that we are all so proud of.”
Smith-Barry, the school’s longest serving principal who served from 1995-2008, said that legacy includes governors, lieutenant governors, senators and other notable Virgin Islanders — a history that continues to make her “beam with pride.”
Former V.I. Gov. Turnbull, who served as principal from 1965-67, and Howell, who served as principal from 2008-14, also voiced their pride, calling Charlotte Amalie a “flagship” school of the territory that developed a number of programs to enhance student achievement and athletics.
Marilyn Krigger, a 1955 graduate who later taught at the school from 1960-65, joined the principals in their project, and cited the school’s history of “elevating every sector and every person in the community.”
“For many years, it was the only high school,” she said. “Regardless of what kind of family you came from, whether you were rich or poor, everyone attended CAHS. So, it brought people of all types together and really affected the entire community.”
Jurgen, who served as principal from 2014-15 and is now the St. Thomas-St. John district superintendent, said he had hoped to celebrate the CAHS Centennial in a big way. But with the outbreak of COVID-19, the next best thing was to reach out and connect Chickenhawks around the globe, acknowledge its legacy and look forward to the changes to come.
“The future of CAHS actually includes a 21st century building that will be able to do all kinds of things that we can’t do now,” he said. “We’re in a period of transition from the old going into the new generation of CAHS. It’s an exciting time.”
Current principal Petrus, who is finishing her first year on the job, acknowledged the challenges that she inherited but also the pride that comes with being “a part of history.”
“I am definitely looking forward to the next 100 years to at least see the school transition from what it is now into what it will be in the future,” she said.
“I am glad that I can play a very critical role in that as the principal.”