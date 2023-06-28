A man died while scuba diving with his wife in Cane Bay on Sunday, police said. Paul Evans, of Florida, died a day before his 65th birthday.

According to a statement given to police, Evans and his wife were diving for the second time that afternoon approximately 20 feet past the buoy when they noticed sharks in the water and surfaced. Evans descended again alone after his wife experienced an equipment problem, and he did not notice her attempts to get his attention, she told police. Both had diving experience, she said.