A man died while scuba diving with his wife in Cane Bay on Sunday, police said. Paul Evans, of Florida, died a day before his 65th birthday.
According to a statement given to police, Evans and his wife were diving for the second time that afternoon approximately 20 feet past the buoy when they noticed sharks in the water and surfaced. Evans descended again alone after his wife experienced an equipment problem, and he did not notice her attempts to get his attention, she told police. Both had diving experience, she said.
After calling for help, the woman told police she was pulled to shore, where she began asking for assistance.
Shortly after 6 p.m. the owners of Sweet Bottom Dive Center called four divers to search for the missing man. The group paired off and began searching east of the buoy at depths of 100-150 feet below sea level.
One of the divers, Sgt. Frankie Ortiz of the V.I. Police Department, said Evans’s body was found at an approximate depth of 175 feet. After bringing Evans to the surface, diver Lawrence Katz made contact with a nearby boat owner and asked to borrow her dinghy.
The group then returned to shore.
Police were dispatched to Cane Bay by the VITEMA 911 Emergency Call Center at 7:16 p.m. Fire and Rescue units were already present, and an Emergency Medical Technician found no signs of life at 7:20 p.m. A technician from the Forensic Unit processed the scene, and detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Justice Department employees were also on site.
Evans was transported to Juan F. Luis Hospital.
The incident marks at least the second time a person has died while scuba diving in the U.S. Virgin Islands this year. In late-May, a 16-year-old experienced a medical issue and became unresponsive while participating in a beginners diving class near Buck Island south of St. Thomas, police said at the time.