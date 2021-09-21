The Bureau of Corrections confirmed that a 55-year-old inmate was found dead at Golden Grove prison on St. Croix on Friday, but details remain unclear.
The man “was found unresponsive” at the prison, also known as the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility, according to a news release issued Monday by Bureau spokesman Kyza Callwood. “The Bureau’s medical and security staff followed the proper protocol in responding and notifying the Virgin Islands Police Department.”
Callwood said, “There were no obvious signs of foul play.”
According to his statement, the Bureau’s Medical Director, Dr. Linda Callwood, “immediately notified the next of kin. As per protocol, the Bureau now awaits an autopsy to be conducted by the Virgin Islands Department of Justice Medical Examiner’s Office. The Bureau will be able to provide more information upon the conclusion of the internal and external investigations.”
The Bureau did not release the man’s name in response to questions from The Daily News on Monday.
“The John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility is on a modified lockdown but with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols. In-person visits, work details and prisoner furloughs remain suspended, as they have been since the start of the pandemic. Court hearings held virtually remain unaffected. Attorneys may visit with prisoners via secure video conference by contacting the facility to schedule a video visit,” Callwood said in the news release.
V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima referred all questions about the death to the Bureau of Corrections. The Justice Department oversees the Medical Examiner’s Office, but spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh did not respond to questions as of Daily News press time Monday night.
The death comes after 76-year-old detainee Edwin Turnbull was found dead at the St. Thomas jail on Nov. 9, 2020, while awaiting trial on domestic violence charges. Prior to that, 48-year-old inmate James Laudat was found dead at the St. Croix prison on Nov. 25, 2019, three months after a judge ordered him to be transferred to a secure psychiatric facility.
Bureau officials have not publicly identified the specific cause and manner of death for either man, but said there were no signs of foul play.
Both the prison and jail are under federal consent decrees that require court-ordered monitoring and oversight at the facilities, which have long struggled to provide constitutional standards of confinement.