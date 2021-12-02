Two students are taking to the skies through the St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center’s Aviation Academy.
Carlos Alexander, a senior at the St. Croix Educational Complex and Cylius Gordon, a senior at St. Croix Central High School, recently completed their first solo flights, the first step toward earning a pilot’s license.
CTEC Principal Vincent Gordon, no relation to Cylius Gordon, said the aviation technology program is a four-year training academy “that produces the most qualified graduates for employment in the aviation global industry and the military.”
“Conversations have already begun with Hampton University to see how CTEC can partner with Hampton’s aviation program,” he said.
Alexander, who has been enrolled in the academy for three years, successfully completed his first solo flight on Oct. 1, while Gordon, who has spent four years at the academy, completed his on Oct. 17.
The 30-minute flights consisted of three take-offs and landings, using the standard traffic pattern and taxing the aircraft.
“The experience was great,” Alexander said in a statement released by the Education Department. “I was nervous the first time going up without the instructor and doing the take-off and landing on my own, but I had to pull myself together and realize that this is something I’ve been training for. I had to go out there and do what I’ve been taught and use all the skills that I’ve mastered.”
Alexander, whose family emigrated from St. Lucia to St. Croix in 2018, said his interest in aviation began that year while visiting the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., as part of a school trip.
“After touring and experiencing the various interactive exhibits, I came to an area Boeing set up with information about aviation,” he said. “I fell in love with it and from that moment, I realized that I should become a pilot.”
Gordon’s interest in aviation began closer to home.
“My mom used to work at Seaborne down at the seaport in the Christiansted harbor, and I would always see the aircrafts landing and departing on the water,” he said. “That started my interest because I like aircrafts.”
This first solo flight was a big moment for him.
“Knowing that the instructor was not in the aircraft that day, I had to make sure that everything was perfect,” said Gordon. “As I was doing the pattern and getting ready to land, I looked to the right and saw that there was no instructor and that’s when it hit me.”
Instructor Ira Williams has headed the academy since 2012 and is the owner of Yellow Breast Aviation, which specializes in flight training, aircraft repairs, charter flights and air tours. His career has included work as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Navy and locally at Seaborne Airlines.
“Flying was a hobby of mine, but eventually it became a business,” Williams said. “I enjoy sharing my knowledge and skills with our new generation of aviators.”
Williams said CTEC’s Aviation Academy not only provides students the opportunity to explore the aircraft “from the aerodynamics and pilot points of view, but also from the engineering point of view.” He said students learn about the types of aircraft engines and how the aircraft works.
Since completing his first solo flight, Alexander, with Williams in the cockpit, has completed two of several required cross-country flights to St. Thomas and Puerto Rico.
On Nov. 17, he scored a 98 % on the private pilot’s written exam in Puerto Rico, getting 59 out of 60 questions correct. Gordon is currently studying for the written exam.
The two student pilots are aiming to earn their private pilot’s license at the end of December or in January. This will require nine additional hours of solo flying, additional cross-country flights, an oral exam and flight observation by an independent aviation professional. Both plan to study aviation following their high school graduation in May, with the goal of becoming commercial pilots. They encourage their peers to pursue their dreams.
“Just keep pushing for that goal, never give up, and always do your best,” said Cylius Gordon said.
“Keep following your dreams and remain determined,” Alexander added.