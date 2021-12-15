ST. THOMAS — The long-closed Enid Baa Public Library and Archives in Charlotte Amalie is being renovated to make way for retail space, a computer lab and a Tourism Department welcome center with public bathrooms, according to a preliminary plan presented Tuesday by Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol.
“There’s a lot of purpose to the redesign and the repurposing of the Baa Library and using it on multiple levels,” Oriol said at a meeting of the St. Thomas-St. John Historic Preservation Committee.
Oriol and architect Jeffrey Boschulte outlined the planned renovations to committee members, who ultimately voted to continue DPNR’s application for modifications to the historic property. The committee will hear updates at a future meeting before granting approval for the plans.
Oriol said the V.I. Council for the Arts is planning to move into the space from the Francois Building, and the facility will also house archival and genealogical exhibits.
The Baa Library is “such a beautiful, glorious building that could be doing so much more. The computer center is my attempt to ensure that the young Virgin Islanders who live on the western side of St. Thomas have access to a computer facility,” Oriol said.
The building will also house spaces for “classroom sessions, tutoring, those types of things,” he said.
The Economic Development Authority’s holiday pop-up shops have been doing brisk business in locally made products for the short time they’re open every year, “so what we wanted to do is give people a higher profile,” and house a permanent Made in the USVI pop up shop in the building.
“We think that being on Main Street itself will help vendors, the VICA artists,” Oriol said. “In order to make it into that shop, you must truly be a made in the USVI product, we want to make sure it’s not things from other areas.”
Boschulte said the building was originally masonry, and the two top floors were demolished in the 1930s and reinstalled as reinforced concrete.
The 215-year-old building served as the island’s library from the 1940s and was rehabilitated around 2005, and the roof was repaired in 2008. The library closed in December 2012, and plans for potentially reopening the building have stalled for nearly a decade.
The V.I. government spent $887,421 to move materials from Baa to Turnbull Library in 2013. In 2016, the Interior Department granted the territory $480,000 to complete structural renovations to Baa Library, including upgrades to electrical wiring that had been damaged by water leaking in during rainstorms.
Boschulte said the building is currently “one of the jewels of Main Street” and was recently repainted so “it’s really a very nice building.”
The latest plan “doesn’t really have a lot of exterior changes,” but includes removal of an unused cistern in the courtyard, which will be available to rent for events, he said.
The roof will require maintenance and repair, and the plan calls for installation of an elevator and wheelchair-accessible bathrooms that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Boschulte said.
The space that housed the children’s reading room will become a visitor welcome center co-sponsored by the Tourism Department, and the remaining collections in the archive space will be scanned and moved to Turnbull Library to make way for the retail space. He also said the third floor will have space that can be leased to generate revenue for upkeep of the building.
Committee chairwoman Pamela Montegut thanked DPNR for bringing the “very, very welcome project,” which was well received by the members presents, including David Knight Sr., Kurt Marsh, Enrique Rodriguez, and Akil Peterson.
The newest committee member, William Newbold, said the Hotel and Tourism Association in particular “will be thrilled” to hear about the new bathrooms and visitor facilities downtown.
The plans will need to undergo further revision, including the addition of required ADA-compliant parking, said Sean Krigger, director of the V.I. State Historic Preservation Office.