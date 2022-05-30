ST. CROIX — Halfway down a mile-long bumpy dirt road, hidden between the Tan Tan trees and guinea grass is a developed farmland. The fertile ground has yielded fresh fruit and vegetables, thanks to the hard work and attention of farmer Badeau Chrisphonte, this year’s Crop Farmer of the Year. In addition to a trophy, he received checks from the Agriculture Fair Board and the Virgin Islands Daily News.
A native of Haiti, Chrisphonte grew up in a family of farmers and fell in love with the earth and investing his time in it since he was a young boy. He said he began seriously farming with his grandfather — planting yams, sweet potatoes and casava while learning everything he would teach him.
Chrisphonte developed his own farm in his native Haiti, and after he left in search of better opportunities, developed others in Santo Domingo and in Dominica before planting roots on St. Croix.
“When I came here, this felt most to me like what I was missing in my home of Haiti, it was here I knew I wanted to begin farming again and provide food not just for myself but for the community,” he said.
Errol Chichester, chairperson for the Crop Farmer Selection Committee, said Chrisphonte is best described as a “Caribbbean farmer” because of his genuine love for the land and his creativity in developing and expanding his farmland. “He started a garden around his home but he caught the eye of the then commissioner and he helped him to secure his first two acres of land to lease from the department and that has now expanded to six acres,” he said.
Chrisphonte has overcome struggles including floods, drought, depleted water sources, and delayed land preparation and pests. “He utilizes many basic practices like the use of banks or raised beds to fight flooding and the use of ground coverings to trap water in times of low rainfall,” Chichester said.
Chrisphonte said that many years ago he committed to educating himself so that he could improve the process. He said he lived briefly in New York and California, but quickly realized he was destined to return to the islands, and moved to St. Croix.
On his farm he grows tomatoes, papaya, watermelon, banana, spinach, zucchini, eggplant, pineapple, coconut, passion fruit, bell peppers, okra, plantain, cucumbers, and seasoning peppers among others. He supplies roadside vendors and supermarkets territorywide daily. “This is my life’s calling, to be able to plant a seed and produce food that I can sell to people or just give away for food,” he said.
His work, however, has not been without great struggles. Chrisphonte said currently his biggest problem has been a lack of dependable water source to maintain his crops.
“We have a serious problem with water and the drought is not making it easy,” he said. “I have lost most of my crops in the past few months because of it, but I am hopeful that rains or water resources will come and we can be back up and producing in great quantity again.”
Chrisphonte said it’s embedded in his heart — from his parents and from studying the Bible — that planting and bringing food from the land is a blessing.
“You put one seed in the ground and that can yield to feed 20 people,” he said. “People need food, no matter where they are in life or where they came from. Food and water are essential and depend on each other.”
A typical day on the farm begins at 6 a.m. for Chrisphonte. He spends a few hours on the land, then goes out to meet his customers and provides them with the day’s bounty.
“I am living a great life being able to produce and I want to share with the next generation,” he said. “My daughter is seven years old and my step grandson is young too, and they love the dirt and planting, so I hope they will also follow in our footsteps.”
Chrisphonte said while farming is his love, he has a back up plan. “If things get hard I can fall back on my skills in construction. I think even if I become a millionaire I will still come right back to farming,” he said with a chuckle. “Farming is the one true source of enjoyment for my life.”