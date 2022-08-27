V.I. Police converged on a home in Old Castle Coakley, St. Croix, on Friday morning, arresting two people described as shooters in the homicides of two 17-year-olds in January.
According to a released statement, members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operations Bureau traveled to No. 136 Old Castle Coakley, at 6:15 a.m. and executed both a search and arrest warrant.
“The suspect Ozanie I. Cornelius, 27-years-old, was arrested without incident and the residence was searched,” V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said.
“Also executed was a search warrant on the address of the second suspect of this investigation, 25-year-old Ricardo Richards, and an arrest warrant for his arrest has been obtained. Mr. Richards whereabouts is unknown currently, and we are asking for the community’s assistance in locating him,” he said.
Chief Detective Lt. Naomi Joseph detailed the investigative process.
“This case stems from the Jan. 17, 2022, murders of Odonnie Heywood and Jah’ny Ledesma both 17-years-old, who were shot multiple times while driving through Old Castle Coakley,” she said. “They were stopped and approached by Cornelius and Richards, who were both heavily armed — Cornelius with a handgun and Richards with a high- powered rifle.”
Police did not give a possible motive or say why the minors were detained by the men.
“There were also similarly armed individuals on top of the two-story building in the area, and they all opened fire on the vehicle containing two minors and the adult driver,” according to Joseph.
She said investigators collected more than 200 spent casings from the crime scene “and the majority was from a high-powered rifle.”
One of the clues leading to the arrest was that Richards sought medical help for a gunshot wound, according to police.
“Mr. Richards sought medical attention for a gunshot wound that night, however, claimed that he was shot at Thomas’s Bakery in Old Castle Coakley,” Joseph said. “The minors died instantly, and the adult survived from the multiple gunshot wounds that he sustained.”
According to the warrant by Superior Court Magistrate Earnest Morris, Cornelius is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, carrying or using a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime of violence and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Bail for Cornelius was set at $2.5 million, and unable to post bail he was transported to the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending his advised-of-right hearing scheduled for Monday.
Police urged anyone with information about the homicides to call 911, the CIB Tip-line 340 778 4850, or the anonymous tip line Crime stoppers USVI 1-800-222-8477.