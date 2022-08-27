V.I. Police converged on a home in Old Castle Coakley, St. Croix, on Friday morning, arresting two people described as shooters in the homicides of two 17-year-olds in January.

According to a released statement, members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operations Bureau traveled to No. 136 Old Castle Coakley, at 6:15 a.m. and executed both a search and arrest warrant.