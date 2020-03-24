Banco Popular tellers, wearing face masks and gloves, take customers’ deposits and payments outside the bank’s Estate Golden Rock location on Monday on St. Croix as part of its drive-through curbside service and social-distancing efforts in the wake of the coronavirus. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. lists banks among the essential businesses allowed to remain open as part of his order for a partial shutdown to help the slow the spread of the virus.
ST. CROIX — As banking services are deemed essential under Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s partial economic shutdown to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Virgin Islands, Banco Popular tellers got creative on Monday.
The bank has temporarily closed its walk-in services, and instead is conducting transactions through its drive-through lanes.
