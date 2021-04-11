Senators recently heard updates from the territory’s banks regarding current consumer lending programs, including interest rates and first-time mortgage and refinancing options.
During a committee hearing last week Oran Roebuck, senior vice president and region manager of Banco Popular De Puerto Rico Virgin Islands region, said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, over the last year the bank booked more than $20 million in new mortgage loans, $15 million in new customer credit, and more than $47 million in new commercial loans outside the Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program.
She also noted that the bank distributed the most PPP loans in the territory, at more than $30 million to local businesses, according to a news release.
There are three fundamental mortgage loans offered by Banco Popular with a V.I. portfolio, according to Roebuck: loans insured by Rural Development, loans Guaranteed by the Veterans Administration, and conventional loans, which can be conforming — salable loans for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac — or non-conforming such as Second Mortgages or land loans.
Charistiana Williams, community president for Bank of St. Croix, said Feb. 1 marked the fourth year of its Virgin Islands operations for United Fidelity Bank, headquartered in Evansville, Ind. The Bank of St. Croix, Inc., has operated in St. Croix since 1995.
According to Williams, whether it’s a new truck, sport utility vehicle, or convertible, the Bank of St. Croix offers auto financing options with competitive rates and terms.
“A Savings Account or Share Loan is a loan against a bank deposit account. The savings instrument is used as security for a loan. A Saving Account Loan can be secured for amounts of at least $500.00. The maximum loan amount is 100% of the balance in the collateralized account. Only one Savings Account Loan per deposit account is allowed,” Williams said in a statement.
Regarding Personal Line of Credit, she pointed out that the bank offers customers the convenience and flexibility of their credit line.
“The Personal Line of Credit is attached to an individual checking account and is accessed whenever the customer completes a transaction more significant than their balance,” she said.
Kimme Bryce, director for the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Rural Development program, said federal loans through the agency offer families and individuals the opportunity to buy, build, repair, or own safe and affordable homes, according to the news release.
Eligibility for loans, loan guarantees, and grants is based on income and varies by each county or island.
There are no-down-payment programs that help low-and very-low-income applicants obtain home-ownership as their primary residence. He said the program provides payment assistance, a type of subsidy that reduces the mortgage payment, thereby increasing the applicant’s repayment ability. Payments are reduced to allow a 1% payment for the time needed and as long as the homeowner remains income eligible.
The program “is not restricted to first-time homeowners, and limited refinance options are available.”
Daryl Griffith, executive director for the V.I. Housing Authority, said the agency provides secondary financing as a bridge to providing down payment assistance and or closing costs as applicable for single-family units or vacant land, according to the news release.