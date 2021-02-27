The American Bar Association has approved a resolution supporting Fourth Amendment protection against unlawful search and seizure in U.S. territories, following an appellate court ruling that found federal agents do not need a warrant to search packages mailed to the Virgin Islands.
The American Bar Association’s House of Delegates passed the resolution, proposed by the Virgin Islands Bar Association, that supports recognizing the full application of the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable search and seizure to people and goods traveling between the U.S. territories and other parts of the United States.
The announcement came via Equally American, a nonprofit organization working to extend equal constitutional rights for the nearly 4 million residents of U.S. territories.
“Though the Supreme Court has identified the Fourth Amendment’s protection from unreasonable search and seizure as a right that extends to the U.S. territories, a decision last year by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit deviated from this precedent,” according to the statement. “In United States v. Baxter, the Third Circuit applied the international ‘border search exception’ to searches of people and goods traveling between the mainland United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In January, the Supreme Court denied a petition to review this decision, leaving unresolved whether the Fourth Amendment allows the warrantless search of people and goods, even in the absence of probable cause or reasonable suspicion, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa.”
The underlying criminal case involved South Carolina man Steven Baxter, who violated federal law on March 30, 2017, when he shipped two firearms to an individual on St. Thomas.
Federal authorities discovered the weapons during routine inspections of incoming mail to St. Thomas, and Baxter’s defense attorney filed a motion to suppress the firearms as evidence in 2018, arguing that federal authorities need a search warrant to inspect mail sent to the Virgin Islands.
Former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez ruled in favor of Baxter, and found that the practice of warrantless package searches “elevates expediency over the Constitution in a way it admittedly would never do in a state or Puerto Rico, and it does so unlawfully.”
Prosecutors appealed, and the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Gomez’s decision on Feb. 21, 2020.
While “the border between the United States and the Virgin Islands is neither an international boundary nor its functional equivalent,” the appellate judges found, “we decided the rationale of the Supreme Court’s international border-search cases applies with equal force at the customs border that Congress established between the mainland United States and the Virgin Islands.”
Baxter sought to get the U.S. Supreme Court to review the issue, but was denied on Jan. 25, ending his ability to pursue further appeals.
“The ABA resolution recognizes the injustice of having a rule for the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizures that protects citizens living in the 50 states and Puerto Rico but does not protect citizens living in other territories,” said Neil Weare, president and founder of Equally American. “We are grateful for the ABA’s ongoing support of equal rights for residents of U.S. territories, and we appreciate the consistent leadership of the Virgin Islands Bar Association in raising these issues on the national stage.”
The resolution supports an interpretation of the Fourth Amendment that would protect against unreasonable searches of people and goods traveling between the mainland United States and the U.S. territories. Further, the resolution supports the passage of legislation to enshrine these protections and abolish the application of the border-search exception to travel between the U.S. territories and other parts of the United States, according to the statement.