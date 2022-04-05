The defense attorney representing Stephanie Barnes has asked a judge to order a new trial, arguing that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to sustain the jury’s guilty verdict, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Barnes, 62, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, while she awaits sentencing, which is currently scheduled for May 19.
She is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a jury convicted her on Dec. 23 of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return.
Prosecutors have said Barnes conspired with former Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden between 2015 and 2018 to steal hundreds of thousands in government funds that the women spent on luxury travel, jewelry, clothes, alcohol, college courses, car repair, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
After the trial, defense attorney Martial Webster asked to withdraw from the case because Barnes was unable to pay him, but U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy denied the request.
“As private counsel, Attorney Webster clearly should have considered his client’s ability to pay for his services prior to entering his appearance and proceeding to trial on December 6, 2021,” Molloy wrote, and “Barnes would be severely prejudiced by permitting Attorney Webster to withdraw at this stage.”
Molloy said Webster can file a civil claim against Barnes if she owes him money, but ordered Webster to at least file the outstanding Rule 29 motion for acquittal before withdrawing from her criminal case.
On Thursday, Webster filed the motion, arguing that prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to sustain the convictions.
Webster said the prosecution centered around Golden’s actions, and Barnes provided problem gambling services under a contract with the commission.
“The Government contends that Barnes over charged for her services. Barnes claims she is still owed approximately $75,000 on her unpaid invoices to VICCC for services rendered and accepted,” Webster wrote.
He argued that Barnes did not conspire with Golden, and was unaware of her fraud.
“There is no evidence that Barnes had any information Golden possessed a VICCC credit card and was making unauthorized charges against VICCC accounts for the purpose of travel, hotel, personal purchases, etc.,” Webster wrote.
“The evidence is clear that Golden was acting on her own, and was using others, who knew nothing about her criminal activity or knew that the expenditures she was making were not authorized,” he added.
Webster also filed an objection to the pre-sentence report by the Office of Probation, which includes information about a defendant’s personal history and the criminal conviction, so the court can calculate an appropriate prison sentence.
Webster said the report was “not based on an investigation,” and is “a cut and paste of the entire indictment and includes counts pertaining to Violet Anne Golden.”
He said information favorable to Barnes was not included in the report, and he objected to the restitution calculation, as well as the total amount lost due to theft, which the report determined was $635,554.
The report also stated that Barnes can afford to pay for the costs of her prosecution, imprisonment, and supervised release, but Webster said Barnes has been unemployed since August 2018 and detained since Dec. 27.
“Defendant is indebted to her counsel and will not be able to pay same, whether counsel sues or not,” Webster wrote.
Molloy has not yet ruled on the motions.