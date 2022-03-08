The attorney for Stephanie Barnes has asked to withdraw from the case because she has been unable to pay him, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Barnes, 62, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico while she awaits sentencing, which is currently scheduled for May 19.
Barnes is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a jury convicted her on Dec. 23 of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return.
Defense attorney Martial Webster filed a motion on Jan. 5, asking for an additional 45 days to file a motion under Rule 29 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure. Rule 29 allows the defense to move for acquittal, arguing that the evidence presented by the prosecutors wasn’t sufficient to sustain a conviction.
On Friday, Webster filed a motion to withdraw as counsel for Barnes.
Barnes has failed to “substantially” pay for his services representing her at trial, and she informed Webster on Feb. 25 that she cannot afford to pay for his services or the trial transcripts necessary for Webster “to effectively prepare Defendant’s Rule 29 motion,” he wrote. Barnes said she has been unemployed since 2018.
Webster asked that Barnes be granted 30 days to secure a new attorney or have counsel appointed by the court.
Barnes was found guilty of conspiring with Violet Anne Golden, the former V.I. Casino Control Commission chairwoman, who testified against Barnes at trial after serving her own prison sentence.
The women conspired between 2015 and 2018 to steal hundreds of thousands in government funds that they spent on luxury travel, jewelry, clothes, alcohol, college courses, car repair, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
Barnes took the stand in her own defense but failed to persuade jurors of her innocence. She has been jailed since Dec. 27.